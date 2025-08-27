'Gujarat Model Is About 'Vote Chori'': Rahul Gandhi At Muzaffarpur Rally

1: Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally at Mazuffarpur, Bihar on Wednesday as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
2: Gandhi spoke of 'vote chori' and said that the opposition will continue to provide evidence to show how votes in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls were "stolen"
While speaking at the Mazuffarpur rally, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of winning polls by "stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission (EC)".
Gandhi, a Congress leader, also claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "immediately stopped India's action against terror camps in Pakistan following US President Donald Trump's directions".
The rally is a part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', led by Gandhi, who travelled from Darbhanga to Muzaffarpur, to stress voter rights and promote unity within the INDIA bloc.
"Gujarat model is about 'vote chori'. The BJP started stealing people's votes from there. The BJP wins polls by stealing votes with the help of the EC.
"We will continue to provide evidence to show how votes in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls were stolen," Gandhi claimed.
While addressing the rally, he said, "Some time back, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will rule for 40–50 years. No one knows what will happen in the future but Amit Shah knows what will happen in next 40 years because they know how to do 'vote chori'.”
He also demanded an explanation from the EC over the "deletion" of names of 65 lakh voters as part of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
"The EC must explain why names of 65 lakh voters were deleted from electoral rolls in the state," Gandhi said.
"When we started getting evidence of vote chori, the government brought in a bill to save EC. The bill clearly states that no legal actions can be taken against the Election Commissioner."
Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Gandhi alleged, “The PM surrendered after the orders of US President Donald Trump. Modi agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan within five hours of receiving instructions from Trump. He immediately stopped India's action against terror camps in Pakistan following the US President's directions."
However, an official statement said, "Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO, and it was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea."
(with PTI inputs)