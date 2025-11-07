BJP Leaders Cast Votes In Delhi And In First Phase Of Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP leaders voted in both Delhi and the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, suggesting irregularities in the polling process.
He claimed to have “100 percent proof” of “vote chori” in the Haryana elections, presenting voter lists showing the same woman’s name appearing 223 times under different identities.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that BJP leaders have exercised their right to vote in Delhi and in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls as well.
Gandhi, while addressing an election rally in Banka, asserted that the Congress produced evidence of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the Haryana polls, adding that the Election Commission cannot deny the charges.
Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that 25 lakh votes were “stolen” in Haryana, accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to secure its victory in last year’s Assembly elections.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha presented voter lists from two polling booths in Haryana, claiming the same woman appeared 223 times under different names and ages.
Calling his evidence the “H Files,” Gandhi said he had “100 percent proof” and questioned both the Election Commission and the integrity of India’s democratic process.
At a press conference at the party headquarters Indira Bhawan, he alleged that “Operation Sarkar Chori” was carried out to convert a Congress landslide into a BJP win. He also noted that all exit polls had predicted a Congress victory and highlighted a discrepancy between postal ballots and the final results. “In the postal votes, Congress received 73 while the BJP got 17. When I saw this, I found it hard to believe,” Gandhi said.