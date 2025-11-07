BJP Leaders Cast Votes In Delhi And In First Phase Of Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi

At a press conference at the party headquarters Indira Bhawan, he alleged that “Operation Sarkar Chori” was carried out to convert a Congress landslide into a BJP win. He also noted that all exit polls had predicted a Congress victory and highlighted a discrepancy between postal ballots and the final results. “In the postal votes, Congress received 73 while the BJP got 17. When I saw this, I found it hard to believe,” Gandhi said.