Karnataka Deputy CM Asks BJP To Debate MGNREGA Versus VB-G RAM G Scheme

Shivakumar dismissed BJP corruption allegations, saying the Centre should order a CBI probe if any scam is found.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday challenged BJP leaders to an open debate on the merits of MGNREGA versus the Centre’s VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.
The challenge came after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a two-day legislative session would be convened to pressure the Union government to re-implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was introduced in 2005 by the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the state government had already decided to hold a two-day Assembly session to hold detailed discussions on the Centre’s decision to repeal MGNREGA.
He referred to the BJP’s campaign to raise awareness about the newly introduced VB-G RAM G scheme.
“Let them tell people what they have done and we will explain what this programme (MGNREGS) has done. Let the BJP come for a debate with us on the differences between our and their rural employment guarantee schemes. It is good. We have to make people aware of it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
He added, “Let their party president, opposition leader or a central minister come for a debate on a television channel. I am ready for a debate with them on our scheme and their scheme.”
Responding to the BJP’s allegations of widespread corruption under MGNREGA, Shivakumar said the Centre should order a CBI inquiry if any scam had taken place.
(with PTI inputs)