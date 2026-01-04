Priyanka Gandhi Named Congress Screening Panel Chief For Assam

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed the chairperson of the screening committee for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, a notification issued by the party said.



The creation of screening committees for the five states and Union territories that will hold elections in the first half of this year was announced on Saturday night by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).



To finalise candidate lists for the upcoming state elections, four-member committees were established for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, according to the statement.