Priyanka Gandhi Named Congress Screening Panel Chief For Assam

AICC sets up committees to finalise candidates ahead of 2026 Assembly polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyanka Gandhi, Narendra Modi, katta remark
Priyanka Gandhi Named Congress Screening Panel Chief For Assam Photo: -PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as chairperson of its Assam screening committee for upcoming Assembly elections.

  • Four-member panels have been formed for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to finalise candidates.

  • Assam’s 126-member Assembly polls are likely in March–April, with Congress contesting as part of a multi-party opposition alliance.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed the chairperson of the screening committee for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, a notification issued by the party said.

The creation of screening committees for the five states and Union territories that will hold elections in the first half of this year was announced on Saturday night by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

To finalise candidate lists for the upcoming state elections, four-member committees were established for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, according to the statement.

Vadra, a legislator and general secretary of the AICC, has been appointed chair of the committee for the Congress unit in Assam, which intends to run in the polls in coalition with other opposition parties.

The announcement further stated that Sirivella Prasad and her close aides Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, both Lok Sabha MPs, have been appointed to the Assam committee.

This year's elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly are probably going to take place in March or April.

Last month, Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined hands to fight the assembly elections from a common platform.

Related Content
Related Content

Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven, and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members, and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is an Independent legislator as well. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

  2. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

  4. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism