Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has once again pressed for the recognition of the Kunduvadiyan community as a Scheduled Tribe, writing to Kerala Minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare O R Kelu.
According to a statement issued by her office, the letter was sent after no favourable decision was taken on an earlier request made on October 27, 2025.
In her communication, Priyanka urged the state government to initiate steps to include the Kunduvadiyan community—currently categorised under Other Eligible Communities (OEC)—in the Scheduled Tribe list.
She pointed out that the community, with a population of more than 500, has historically faced severe discrimination and was subjected to bonded and forced labour.
Priyanka noted that the Kunduvadiyan community has a distinct language and culture and continues to live in isolation.
The AICC general secretary had earlier apprised the minister of the difficulties faced by members of the community in accessing education and other opportunities.
She added that the absence of Scheduled Tribe status has led to continued cultural and economic marginalisation of the community.
Priyanka also referred to a study conducted by the Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies (KIRTADS) for the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the NITI Aayog, which recommended that the Kunduvadiyan community be included in the Scheduled Tribe category.
She said that granting Scheduled Tribe status would be of significant benefit to the Kunduvadiyan community and would help address the long-standing social and economic challenges faced by its members.