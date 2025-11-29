Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

Parliamentary democracy has provided Dalits with certain safeguards on paper. These legal safeguards, however, have been constantly disregarded and violated by civil society. The caste Hindus, who have reduced the rule of majority to the rule of a caste majority, have consigned another pillar of democracy—equality—to the dustbin. Just as the assemblies and Parliament have become expanded versions of the caste panchayats found in villages, the police too have become the mercenaries of caste Hindus. Following the 1957 Mudukulathur riots, Muthuramalinga Thevar was arrested by the Kamaraj government, and some police actions helped contain the riots. However, when anti-Dalit violence erupted in Kilvenmani (1968), Villupuram (1978), Kodiyankulam (1995), Melavalavu (1997), Gundupatti (1998) and Thamiraparani (1999), the police abetted the crimes instead of preventing them.