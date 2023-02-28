BJP-Led Govts Committed To Welfare Of Dalits, Tribals, Backwards: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday interacted with a group of students of Delhi University hailing from different states and said the party-led governments at the Centre and in states were dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all sections of society, particularly Dalits, tribals, backwards, women and the youth. Under the "Know BJP" initiative, Nadda introduced the students with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideology, principles, mission and work culture. Talking about the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Nadda said these nine years are full of accomplishments and achievements and the dispensation is devoted to the service of all communities, good governance and welfare and empowerment of the poorest of the poor.



"The focus of Prime Minister Modi is speed (to speed up the progress and development of our country), skill (to make our youth and working class skilled to improve their employment opportunities) and scale (to transform the thought process and vision of our citizens)," Nadda said, according to a statement issued by the BJP. He said the Modi government has laid focus on infrastructure development and seamless connectivity. Nadda also discussed several flagship schemes of the government such as PM Gati Shakti Yojana and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme which are transforming the country and its economy.



Speaking on India's G20 presidency, Nadda said the attainment belongs to the entire country. And it is a great opportunity for all Indians and gives the country a unique chance to show its capabilities and prowess to the world. Discussing about the party's work culture with the students, Nadda said that the BJP governments both at the Centre and in states are dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all sections of society, particularly villagers, farmers, Dalits, tribals, backwards, women and the youth. He also answered questions of the students at the meeting, which was attended by BJP's national media head Anil Baluni and MP Rakesh Sinha.

He appealed to the students to contribute in the conservation and development of the country's great heritage, history and culture. Nadda also introduced the students to the various aspects of Indian politics and asked them to hone their skills in politics.