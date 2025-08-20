Explained: The Online Gaming Bill 2025 and How It Affects Players

A source told PTI that the proposed promotion and regulation of online gaming bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, prohibits online money gaming or its ads, and prescribes imprisonment or fine, or both, for those offering or advertising them, as it seeks to differentiate such games from eSports or online social games, according to a source.

A source added that according to the bill, anyone who provides an online money gambling service in contravention of the rules could be imprisoned for up to three years, fined up to Rs 1 crore, or both.