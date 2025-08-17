Kharge Criticises RSS, Claims The Party Opposed Independence

Kharge slams PM Modi for praising RSS in Independence Day speech, says the organisation opposed Independence and warns voters their rights are under threat.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R)
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) Photo: PTI
Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of RSS as BJP’s parent body in his Independence Day speech and claimed that the party had been “opposed” to freedom from the British.

According to PTI, Kharge was delivering a speech at Sasaram in Bihar, where a 'Voters' Adhikar Yatra' was launched in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, besides other senior alliance partners such as RJD president Lalu Prasad.

"Modi claimed, from the ramparts of the Red Fort two days ago, that the RSS is the greatest NGO, has been working selflessly for the nation for nearly 100 years and deserves credit for Independence. Our freedom fighters must be turning in their graves," exclaimed the Congress president.

"These RSS people should tell us what role they played in the struggle for Independence. They were opposed to Independence. They were also opposed to Mahatma Gandhi and his followers, who gave up their academic careers and went to jail, fighting for freedom," Kharge said.

"In those days, all that the RSS people did was to convince the British imperialists of their loyalty, begging for mercy to evade arrest. And Modi said what he said... I therefore say Modi is such a dangerous man. People must vote him out if they want to keep their right to vote safe," he said.

While in power, Modi has been stealing employment intended for young people and the maximum support price that farmers should receive. He has also been winning elections by stealing votes. Kharge said that his government was only concerned with altering the curricula of universities and schools.

"They have also been harassing opposing parties through all possible means. Governors appointed by the Centre have become cronies of the Union government. Election Commission, too, has become their agent," he added.

Kharge further asserted that the RSS and its supporters had "warned Jawaharlal Nehru that empowered females will vote him out" and were against universal adult suffrage, especially for women.

"But Nehru, with associates like BR Ambedkar, took a progressive stance. Women and deprived sections were given their due. People of Sasaram may recall that this is a Lok Sabha seat which Dalit icon Babu Jagjivan Ram represented several times on a Congress ticket," the AICC president said.

"After Jagjivan Ram, the mantle was passed on to his daughter Meira Kumar, who also became the first woman to be elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker. I would request the people of Bihar to keep these things in mind.

"The rights of voters here are under attack. The names of 65 lakh people have been deleted from the electoral rolls in the name of special intensive revision. Most of them are said to be Dalits, OBCs, poor migrant labourers, women and those belonging to the minority community," Kharge claimed.

Published At:
