Tharoor praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS mission as a “historic flight” that provided ISRO with vital data for the upcoming Gaganyaan program.
He said the mission inspired youth to pursue science, technology, engineering, maths, and space studies, strengthening India’s long-term space goals.
Highlighting its diplomatic value, Tharoor noted that the expedition showcased India’s capability for international collaboration in space research and innovation.
Shashi Tharoor broke the silence of the opposition and lauded Shubanshu Shukla on his return from his recent space mission to the International Space Station.
India’s first astronaut to the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, returned home on Sunday after completing the Axiom-4 mission. He was welcomed in Delhi by top leaders and is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to his hometown, Lucknow.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Subhanshu Shukla's accomplishment on Monday, saying that all Indians are proud of his recent mission, which will serve as a potent symbol of India's aspirations in human spaceflight. This came after the opposition chose not to participate in a special discussion in Parliament on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station.
To support India's long-term space objectives, he added, Shukla's "historic flight" has encouraged a new generation to seek jobs in science, technology, engineering, math, and space studies.
"Since the Opposition is not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.
"Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," Thaoor said in a post on X.
According to the Congress leader, the expedition made it possible to test Indian protocols and systems in an actual space environment. He pointed out that the many scientific investigations, like as those on plant growth and human health in space, will offer scientific and technological validation that will directly aid in the design of Gaganyaan's life-support and medical systems.
"Shukla's mission, conducted in partnership with international agencies, reinforced India's role in global space diplomacy. It demonstrates India's willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opens doors for future joint research and investment.
"Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals. Well done!" the former Union minister said in his post.
Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on the opposition parties to take part in a Lok Sabha discussion about India's advancements in the space industry and Shukla's successful voyage to the ISS.
"Our hero astronaut, Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, has returned home after a successful mission to the International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat," Rijiju said in a post on X.
He urged the members to participate in the same spirit as they had during a debate on Operation Sindoor.
"I hope that all the members will celebrate the achievements of the scientists in the same manner in which they lauded the valour of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor," Rijiju said.
The government has proposed a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the subject, "India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station -- Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047" -- to mark Shukla's space sojourn.