Shashi Tharoor Breaks Opposition Silence, Hails Shukla’s “Historic Flight” to the ISS

Calling India’s first ISS mission a “stepping stone” for Gaganyaan, Tharoor said Shukla’s journey inspired a new generation and reinforced India’s role in global space diplomacy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tharoor praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS mission as a “historic flight” that provided ISRO with vital data for the upcoming Gaganyaan program.

  • He said the mission inspired youth to pursue science, technology, engineering, maths, and space studies, strengthening India’s long-term space goals.

  • Highlighting its diplomatic value, Tharoor noted that the expedition showcased India’s capability for international collaboration in space research and innovation.

Shashi Tharoor broke the silence of the opposition and lauded Shubanshu Shukla on his return from his recent space mission to the International Space Station.

India’s first astronaut to the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, returned home on Sunday after completing the Axiom-4 mission. He was welcomed in Delhi by top leaders and is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to his hometown, Lucknow.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Subhanshu Shukla's accomplishment on Monday, saying that all Indians are proud of his recent mission, which will serve as a potent symbol of India's aspirations in human spaceflight. This came after the opposition chose not to participate in a special discussion in Parliament on India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

To support India's long-term space objectives, he added, Shukla's "historic flight" has encouraged a new generation to seek jobs in science, technology, engineering, math, and space studies.

"Since the Opposition is not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.

"Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission," Thaoor said in a post on X.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew made a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean - | Photo: SpaceX via AP
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Returns To India After Visit To ISS

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the Congress leader, the expedition made it possible to test Indian protocols and systems in an actual space environment.  He pointed out that the many scientific investigations, like as those on plant growth and human health in space, will offer scientific and technological validation that will directly aid in the design of Gaganyaan's life-support and medical systems.

"Shukla's mission, conducted in partnership with international agencies, reinforced India's role in global space diplomacy. It demonstrates India's willingness and capability to engage in multilateral space efforts and opens doors for future joint research and investment.

"Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths and space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals. Well done!" the former Union minister said in his post.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on the opposition parties to take part in a Lok Sabha discussion about India's advancements in the space industry and Shukla's successful voyage to the ISS.

"Our hero astronaut, Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, has returned home after a successful mission to the International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat," Rijiju said in a post on X.

He urged the members to participate in the same spirit as they had during a debate on Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - PTI
Shashi Tharoor Mocks US-Pakistan Oil Deal, Says "Wish Them Luck" In Finding Reserves

BY PTI

"I hope that all the members will celebrate the achievements of the scientists in the same manner in which they lauded the valour of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor," Rijiju said.

The government has proposed a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on the subject, "India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station -- Critical role of the space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047" -- to mark Shukla's space sojourn.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks