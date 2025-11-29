Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

Faf du Plessis has opted out of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction, choosing instead to pursue a fresh challenge in the Pakistan Super League

Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has officially withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. This could mark the end of his association with the lucrative T20 tournament as a player.

The two-time IPL winner with the Chennai Super Kings has instead chosen to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A legend in his own rights, the right-handed batter from Pretoria is the fourth-highest run-scorer among overseas players in the IPL.

"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back," du Plessis wrote in a statement on his social media handles.

He had also represented Rising Pune Supergiants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Last season, he scored 202 runs from nine games for the Capitals, and also stepped up to lead the team when captain Axar Patel was injured. But he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

A reliable top-order batter, Faf du Plessis, has 4,773 runs at an average of 35.10 in 154 matches with the highest score of 96. He scored 39 fifties and has a strike rate of 135.79.

"This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person."

The 41-year-old, however, did not rule out a return to the world's biggest T20 cricket league. "Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye - you'll see me again," he added.

"This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season," du Plessis said. "It's an exciting step for me - a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality."

A prominent figure in the league since his debut in 2012 with the CSK, he will now shift to the Pakistan Super League, where he intends to continue his T20 career.

The PSL 2026 is tentatively scheduled for the April-May window, while the 19th edition of IPL is likely to begin early March next year.

