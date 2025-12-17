IPL 2026 Auction: Sarfaraz Khan Calls CSK Deal A ‘New Life’ After Late Pick In Abu Dhabi

Sarfaraz Khan was picked up by Chennai Super Kings at his base price of INR 75 lakh
The Mumbai batter initially went unsold before CSK returned later in the auction
Sarfaraz described the move as a “new life” and vowed to help CSK lift the 2026 IPL title
Out-of-favour India batter Sarfaraz Khan described his selection by five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a “new life” after the franchise snapped him up at his base price of INR 75 lakh during the IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi.
The 28-year-old Mumbai batter had gone unsold in the first round of bidding on Tuesday, but CSK returned for him later in the auction. The purchase came just hours after Sarfaraz produced a blistering 22-ball 73 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
“Thank you so much, CSK for giving me new life. I will make sure CSK will lift the 2026 title,” Sarfaraz wrote on his Instagram account shortly after the auction concluded.
IPL Return After Two Seasons
Sarfaraz last featured in the IPL in 2023, turning out for Delhi Capitals in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He failed to attract bids in the following two IPL seasons, despite consistently strong domestic performances.
His international career has also stalled. The right-hander has not been selected in the Indian team in any format in recent times, even though his domestic numbers have remained impressive.
Over the course of his IPL career, Sarfaraz has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. He made his IPL debut for RCB in 2015.
Domestic Dominance And Test Record
Sarfaraz has been one of the standout performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, scoring 329 runs at an exceptional average of 82.25 and a strike rate of 204.34, including a century.
At the international level, he has featured in six Test matches for India, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of 74.94. His highest Test score remains 150, showcasing his red-ball pedigree.
