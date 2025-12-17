IPL 2026 Auctions: Kartik Sharma In Tears After Record INR 14.20 Crore Deal With Chennai Super Kings

CSK secured teenage wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma for a record INR 14.20 crore
Kartik entered the auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh
Overwhelmed by the moment, Kartik admitted he broke down in tears as the bids escalated
The IPL 2026 mini auction in Abu Dhabi produced a defining moment when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured 19-year-old Kartik Sharma for a staggering INR 14.20 crore, making him the joint-highest paid uncapped player in the Indian Premier League history.
Visibly overwhelmed, the teenage wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan was left in tears after the hammer fell in his favour. Kartik entered the auction at a base price of INR 30 lakh, but saw his valuation skyrocket in one of the most dramatic bidding wars of the day.
Alongside Uttar Pradesh’s Prashant Veer, who was also sold for INR 14.20 crore, Kartik set a new benchmark for uncapped players at the IPL 2026 auctions held on Tuesday.
“When the bidding started, I was scared I might miss out. But as the bid kept going up, I started crying,” Kartik said in a JioHotstar release. “Even after it ended, I couldn’t stop. I was overwhelmed with emotion and happiness. I honestly don’t know how to put it into words.”
How The Kartik Sharma Bidding War Unfolded
The bidding for Kartik Sharma was initiated by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), before Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the contest.
MI soon withdrew, while KKR and LSG pushed the price up to INR 2.80 crore, prompting CSK to step in. The auction gathered momentum as the price surged, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) joining the race after KKR exited at INR 13.20 crore.
CSK ultimately sealed the deal at INR 14.20 crore, securing one of the most talked-about signings of the IPL 2026 auctions.
Reflecting on the milestone, Kartik expressed gratitude towards his support system and excitement at joining the CSK setup.
“A special thank you to all my family members and friends. Without their support, I don’t think I would have reached this stage,” he said. “My entire family is very happy, everyone is celebrating and dancing. I’m extremely excited to play alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni and learn from him.”
(With PTI Inputs)