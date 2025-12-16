IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Pay INR 14.20 Crore For Kartik Sharma, Making Him Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player

CSK pushed Kartik Sharma’s price to INR 14.20 crore after his explosive T20 strike rate above 165 caught multiple franchises’ attention
CSK beat KKR in the bidding war to secure Kartik's services
Kartik Sharma became the joint most expensive uncapped player joining Prashant Veer at CSK
At the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made headlines by securing 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajashtan, Kartik Sharma for a whopping INR 14.20 crore, making him the joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.
Kartik’s rise has been driven by his eye-catching performances in domestic cricket. In 10 domestic T20 matches, he scored 298 runs at a strike rate of 165.55, including two fifties and a highest score of 58, showcasing his ability to finish games with power hitting.
In List A cricket, he amassed 445 runs in nine innings at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 118.03, including a century, further highlighting his consistent run-scoring ability. He has also played 8 first-class matches, scoring 479 runs with a top score of 139.
CSK’s bold investment underlines their faith in Kartik’s potential to contribute both with the bat and behind the stumps. Known for clean striking and finishing prowess, Kartik will be expected to fill key roles in the middle order and provide explosive batting depth for the five-time champions.
Squad Before Mini Auction
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Australia), Jamie Overton (England), Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel.
When Is IPL 2026?
As revealed by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a meeting between the franchises and league officials in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the mini-auction, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31 next year. Interestingly, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8.
Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.
And for the second successive year, the IPL dates will clash with the Pakistan Super League, which will run from March 26 to May 3.