IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Pay INR 14.20 Crore For Kartik Sharma, Making Him Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player

Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.