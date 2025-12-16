IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Pay INR 14.20 Crore For Kartik Sharma, Making Him Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player

CSK made Kartik Sharma the joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history, splashing INR 14.20 crore after his impressive domestic performances across formats

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
CSK Pay INR 14.20 Crore For Kartik Sharma, Making Him Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player
IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Pay INR 14.20 Crore For Kartik Sharma, Making Him Joint Most Expensive Uncapped Player Photo: X/ CricCrazyJohns
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CSK pushed Kartik Sharma’s price to INR 14.20 crore after his explosive T20 strike rate above 165 caught multiple franchises’ attention

  • CSK beat KKR in the bidding war to secure Kartik's services

  • Kartik Sharma became the joint most expensive uncapped player joining Prashant Veer at CSK

At the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made headlines by securing 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajashtan, Kartik Sharma for a whopping INR 14.20 crore, making him the joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.

Kartik’s rise has been driven by his eye-catching performances in domestic cricket. In 10 domestic T20 matches, he scored 298 runs at a strike rate of 165.55, including two fifties and a highest score of 58, showcasing his ability to finish games with power hitting.

In List A cricket, he amassed 445 runs in nine innings at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 118.03, including a century, further highlighting his consistent run-scoring ability. He has also played 8 first-class matches, scoring 479 runs with a top score of 139.

Also Read: CSK Find Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor As Prashant Veer Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player At 14.20 cr

CSK’s bold investment underlines their faith in Kartik’s potential to contribute both with the bat and behind the stumps. Known for clean striking and finishing prowess, Kartik will be expected to fill key roles in the middle order and provide explosive batting depth for the five-time champions.

Related Content
Related Content

Squad Before Mini Auction

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Khaleel Ahmed, MS Dhoni, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis (Australia), Jamie Overton (England), Mukesh Choudhary, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates

When Is IPL 2026?

As revealed by IPL CEO Hemang Amin during a meeting between the franchises and league officials in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the mini-auction, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 26 and May 31 next year. Interestingly, the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled for March 8.

Traditionally, IPL season kicks off at the home of the defending champions. But with the BCCI yet to announce the fixtures, it cannot be said with certainty that holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will start their title defence at home. The RCB defeated the Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL 2025 final, but their victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic as a stampede claimed 11 lives. In the aftermath, authorities have declared the iconic venue unsafe to host events.

And for the second successive year, the IPL dates will clash with the Pakistan Super League, which will run from March 26 to May 3.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

  2. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Green, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Become Costliest Uncapped Players

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Find Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor As Prashant Veer Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player

  5. Hyderabad Vs Haryana LIVE Score, SMAT 2025 Super League: Ishant Bhardwaj Strikes Early To Dent HYD Chase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. Court Grants Bail to Activist Rahul Easwar in Defamation Case

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  2. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  3. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

  4. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  5. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to Decisive 70-Run Win Against UAE

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: KKR Snap Up Green, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Become Costliest Uncapped Players

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa