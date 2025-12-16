IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: 77 Slots To Fill As 10 Franchises Eye Star Names In Abu Dhabi

Indian Premier League Auction 2026 Live Updates: Catch all the 10 teams competing for the 77 available spots in the IPL 2026 auction, which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates, Indian Premier League Auction Today
Representative image for the IPL 2025 mega auction. File
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, today. With a total of 77 slots available (including 31 for overseas players), expect intense bidding wars from all 10 franchises for top talent like Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and many more. Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction with the biggest purse (INR 64.30 crore), and also have the most vacancies, 13. Chennai Super Kings are second with INR 43.40 crore. For the third consecutive year, the auction is being held overseas. Stay tuned here for real-time IPL mini-auction updates, every successful and failed bid, squad strengths, key highlights, reactions, etc.
LIVE UPDATES

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: 5 Indian Uncapped Players To Watch Out For

The Indian Premier League mini-auction for the 2026 season is all set to get underway tomorrow on Tuesday, December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This BCCI have kept the trend of hosting the event outside of the country with Saudi Arabia hosting the previous edition of the format two years ago.

Here's all you need to know about the 5 uncapped Indian players to be looked at HERE

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: 5 Uncapped Overseas Players To Watch Out For

Overseas talents have always been a key attraction in the Indian Premier League history. That's why IPL is regarded as the best T20 competition around the world as it unearths and hands plenty of opportunities to local and foreign talents.

Check 5 uncapped overseas players to watch out, HERE

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: When and Where to Watch?

The IPL 2026 Auction will start from 2:30 PM IST, and it will be televised on the Star Sports Network. It will also be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website.

