IPL 2026 Mini Auction: 5 Uncapped Overseas Players To Watch Out For

Franchise owners set to sit under one roof for mini-auction on December 16
353 players set to be sold
Check the top 5 uncapped foreign picks to watch out for
Overseas talents have always been a key attraction in the Indian Premier League history. That's why IPL is regarded as the best T20 competition around the world as it unearths and hands plenty of opportunities to local and foreign talents.
From Shane Warne to Andre Russell and David Warner to Mahela Jayawardene, we have been blessed to witness the greats of the game grace the IPL. The upcoming season will be no different.
Yes, there will be more proactiveness on the expenditure over homegrown players, overseas uncapped cricketers will also be on the radar of IPL franchises.
Australia, England and South Africa among other nations have some exciting uncapped prospects. Here's a deep dive into what the franchises can expect and who they can go for.
Joe Clarke
The Shrewsbury-born wicket-keeper top-order batter is not an youngster, but rather an experienced 29-year-old Englishman, who relies on power hitting and is also known for stabilizing innings in the middle phases.
His proficiency against spin bowling is well known in the English domestic circuit as well as in leagues around the world.
He boasts of an incredible T20 record, scoring 5918 runs in 244 matches while playing for teams like Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20), Karachi Kings (PSL), Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars (BBL).
His striking rate is 144.20 and averages 26.18 with a best of 136 runs.
Wahidullah Zadran
IPL franchises have a chance to include yet another future Afghanistan prospect in their ranks. 18-year-old Wahidullah Zadran is one such player, who has been full of promises.
The right-arm off-spinner is currently on duty with the Afghani U-19 team for the ACC Men's Asia Cup in which he registered 2 wickets against Sri Lanka in his side's 2nd match.
He has taken an impressive 28 wickets from 19 matches at an economy of under 7 with a best of 4/22.
Tom Moores
The Englishman can be a vital addition to IPL franchises and can serve as a good foreign back-up player, who has the capability of playing the big shots and stitch important partnerships.
In his rich domestic and franchise career, Moores has represented the likes of Gulf Giants (ILT20), Lancashire, Rangpur Riders (BPL) and Multan Sultans (PSL). He has a total of 2877 runs from 169 matches in the T20 format.
Traveen Matthew
The Sri Lankan right-arm off spinner recently showcased his mettle in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament. He was spot on with his length and had the capability of unsettling opposing batters with his spin.
He performed very well against Bangladesh in the semi-final as well as against Hong Kong in the Group stages. In his short career so far, Traveen has picked up 15 wickets off 15 matches.
Arab Gul
Last but not the least is Afghanistan leg-spinner Arab Gul, who quite literally resembles the action of senior countryman Rashid Khan. Much like Rashid, Gul has the capability of surpising the batters with pace, spin and deceptive googlies.
He has represented the U-19 team at the World Cup in 2024 and is also a part of the MI Emirates set up in the International League T20 in Dubai. In 22 T20s, Arab Gul has picked 29 wickets with a best of 4/14.