IPL Mini Auction: Who Are Most Expensive All-Time Buys?

IPL mini auction for the 2026 season takes place on Tuesday, December 16
Find out the most expensive players of all time in the mini auction
Read full report
Although the Indian Premier League mini auction is smaller than the mega auction, franchises still engage in aggressive bidding, resulting in massive paydays for the lucky players. We can expect something similar on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Two multiple IPL winning franchises Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders will be the ones to watch out for. Both of them are on the look out for a rebuild, having released some of their key players ahead of the mini auction.
The KKR are looking for a complete overhaul with the biggest purse available among all the other 9 franchises. They retained just 12 players by the retention deadline day and released plenty of funds to have INR 64.30 Crores.
They also got rid of long-time servant Andre Russell, who was responsible in the franchise's success in the 2014 and 2024 season.
As for the Chennai Super Kings, they have a purse of INR 43.40 Crores and have 16 players in their squad with 9 players to be added.
KKR and CSK have two of the biggest purses and they will be making sure to pour it all on Tuesday and leave the Etihad Arena satisfied. As we predict to see some heavy paydays, let's take a look at the most expensive mini auction buys of all time.
Most Expensive Mini Auction Buys Of All Time
Mitchell Starc (AUS): 24.75 crore by KKR (2024)
Pat Cummins (AUS): INR 20.50 crore by SRH (2024)
Sam Curran (ENG): INR 18.50 crore by PBKS (2023)
Cameron Green (AUS): INR 17.50 crore by MI (2023)
Ben Stokes (ENG): INR 16.25 crore by CSK (2023)
Chris Morris (SA): INR 16.25 crore by RR (2021)