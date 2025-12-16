IPL Mini Auction: Who Are Most Expensive All-Time Buys?

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo)

