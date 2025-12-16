IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Can Franchises Exercise Right To Match? All You Need To Know

All the franchises are set for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction
More than 350 players' fates will be decided
Can franchises exercise the Right to match card? Find out in our report
Fates of more than 300 players will be decided today (December 16) in the Indian Premier League mini-auction for the 2026 season. There's plenty of buzz and excitement around the event, which is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
All the 10 franchises would have done their analysis and research by now and once they sit under one roof, things will proceed very quickly. They will have more than 200 Indians and 100+ foreigners to choose from.
All eyes will be on the strategies of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Kolkata Knight Riders, who will have the biggest purse available in the mini-auction.
KKR have released most of their core players and will be looking for a proper re-build, just 2 years after winning their 3rd IPL title. As for RCB, they have most of the core retained, and the mini-auction will be just about providing the finishing touches.
Much like KKR, the Chennai Super Kings are also on the lookout for a rebuild. Earlier in the retention transfer window, CSK had traded long-time servant Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson, who switched allegiance from the Rajasthan Royals.
It is going to be an exciting auction, so don't forget to join us for our mini-auction live coverage which will begin from 10:00 AM (IST) onwards.
Can Franchises Use RTM In Mini Auction?
Ahead of the event, there are lingering doubts about the exercise of the Right to match card, which is used to bring certain players back to their original squad for a price set by the other franchise.
It has a very limited use and can only be exercised in the Mega auctions.
That means, the answer is simply no. Teams cannot use RTM cards in the mini-auction.
Why RTM Is Not Used In The Mini Auction?
In a mini auction, franchises are allowed to retain as many players as they wish before the auction begins (up to the 25-player squad limit).
Since teams can already keep their core players, the RTM mechanism, which is designed to help teams rebuild their core after a forced release, is considered unnecessary.
More so, allowing RTM in a mini auction would disrupt the bidding dynamics and be seen as unfair to rival franchises who have come prepared to bid for released players.