Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 1: Three Lions Face Series Defeat Scare In Adelaide

As the Ashes moves to the Adelaide Oval for the crucial 3rd Test, The Three Lions find themselves in a deep 0-2 hole, after two dramatically different, yet equally dominant Australian victories in Perth and Brisbane.
The series began with a chaotic two-day Test that saw the pendulum swing wildly. England, opting to bat, were bundled out for 172, but Ben Stokes led a fiery fightback, taking five wickets to restrict Australia to a lead of just 40.
In their second innings, England were well-placed but a sudden and dramatic collapse saw them lose 4 wickets for 11 runs before they eventually set a target of 205.
Australia’s chase was annihilated by a blistering, counter-attacking 123 off 83 balls from opener Travis Head as the hosts secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory and leaving England with plenty of soul-searching to do.
The series moved to a Day/Night Test in Brisbane. England appeared to rectify their batting woes with a much-improved first-innings total of 334, highlighted by a magnificent, first-ever century from Joe Root (138*) century on Australian shores.
However, Mitchell Starc proved to be the destroyer with the pink ball, taking 6-75. Australia responded with a massive 511 as nearly every batter contributed.
Despite Ben Stokes' half-century in the second innings, England were eventually bowled out for 241. Australia chased down the target of 69 runs with ease, winning by eight wickets to take an imposing 2-0 series lead.
Australia now needs just one win to retain the Urn, while England faces a historic task in Adelaide. And with full-time skipper Pat Cummins returning for the rest of the series, the Australian spirits will be even higher.
Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The Australia Vs England 3rd Ashes Test Right Here:
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Playing XIs
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
England: Playing XI will be announced during toss
The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.