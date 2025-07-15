Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 1: Three Lions Face Series Defeat Scare In Adelaide

Ben Stokes' side is in immense danger of losing the ongoing Ashes series which moves to its pivotal Third Test at the Adelaide Oval. Follow the live ball-by-ball commentary, real-time toss updates, and Playing XI announcements right here

Rohan Mukherjee
Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 1
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts in the field on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
As the Ashes moves to the Adelaide Oval for the crucial 3rd Test, The Three Lions find themselves in a deep 0-2 hole, after two dramatically different, yet equally dominant Australian victories in Perth and Brisbane.

The series began with a chaotic two-day Test that saw the pendulum swing wildly. England, opting to bat, were bundled out for 172, but Ben Stokes led a fiery fightback, taking five wickets to restrict Australia to a lead of just 40.

In their second innings, England were well-placed but a sudden and dramatic collapse saw them lose 4 wickets for 11 runs before they eventually set a target of 205.

Australia’s chase was annihilated by a blistering, counter-attacking 123 off 83 balls from opener Travis Head as the hosts secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory and leaving England with plenty of soul-searching to do.

The series moved to a Day/Night Test in Brisbane. England appeared to rectify their batting woes with a much-improved first-innings total of 334, highlighted by a magnificent, first-ever century from Joe Root (138*) century on Australian shores.

However, Mitchell Starc proved to be the destroyer with the pink ball, taking 6-75. Australia responded with a massive 511 as nearly every batter contributed.

Despite Ben Stokes' half-century in the second innings, England were eventually bowled out for 241. Australia chased down the target of 69 runs with ease, winning by eight wickets to take an imposing 2-0 series lead.

Australia now needs just one win to retain the Urn, while England faces a historic task in Adelaide. And with full-time skipper Pat Cummins returning for the rest of the series, the Australian spirits will be even higher.

Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The Australia Vs England 3rd Ashes Test Right Here:

Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test: Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England: Playing XI will be announced during toss

The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

