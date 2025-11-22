Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2: Starc Removes Crawley For Duck | ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

Australia vs England Live Score, 1st Ashes Test Day 2: Follow the play-by-play updates from the AUS vs ENG, first Test match at Optus Stadium, Perth, on November 22, 2025

Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 1st Ashes Test, Day 2
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with teammate Travis Head the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs England, Ashes 2025-26 1st Test: Day 1 of the Australia vs England 1st Test at Perth Stadium was nothing short of chaos. In a series already loaded with anticipation, England's tour of Australia began with a staggering 19 wickets falling on opening day -- the most ever in an Ashes opener in over a century. England were dismissed for 172 all out, thanks to Mitchell Starc's sensational 7/58 – the left-arm fast bowler's career best figures. In reply, the Aussies collapsed to 123/9, leaving Steve Smith & Co. trailing by 49 runs at stumps. The pitch, offering pace and bounce, turned into a graveyard for batters, to say the least, with captain Ben Stokes' five-wicket burst and Jofra Archer's early strikes destroying Australia. Of course, it drew comparisons with what had happened in Kolkata a few days ago. This sets up a make-or-break Day 2 for either side: can the Aussie tail wag, or will England continue to push the game into fast-forward mode again? Australia, meanwhile, lead the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 table with a perfect 100 PCT, ahead of holders South Africa. India are fourth, just below Sri Lanka. Running parallel, the second India vs South Africa Test will see Guwahati become India's 30th Test venue, surprisingly in the country's north east, with its set of cricketing novelties. Unmissably, the global narrative is dominated by pitch talk and all things related to the wicket. Follow live cricket score and updates from AUS vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 here:
Australia Vs England Live Score, 1st The Ashes Test Day 2: ENG 172 & 59/1 (15) At Lunch

England have made the morning theirs. Just 6.2 overs to finish Australia off, only 9 added, and a strong 99-run lead secured on a pitch that’s been tricky all match. Starc opened with chaos again, Crawley gone for another duck via a sharp return catch, but Boland couldn’t back him up, drifting off target. Since then, Duckett and Pope have steadied things, ticking the score along and keeping England firmly on top.

Australia Vs England Live Score, 1st The Ashes Test Day 2: ENG 172 & 59/1 (15)

Drama at Perth, Duckett’s been given LBW and immediately turns to Pope. Quick chat, a nod, and up goes the review. Height has to be the big question here.

It’s that awkward good-length ball that seams away late, and Duckett gets stuck on the crease, playing down the wrong line. It thumps him above the knee roll on the back leg, which already feels borderline. Snicko rolls through, nothing. Big gap between bat and ball, so we’re straight to ball-tracking.

Australia Vs England Live Score, 1st The Ashes Test Day 2: ENG 172 & 54/1 (11.5)

Doggett keeps probing away at Duckett, mixing it up nicely. First the full ball around off, Duckett leans in, meets it early, and knocks it straight back to the bowler with that calm, tidy assurance he carries when he’s settled.

Australia Vs England Live Score, 1st The Ashes Test Day 2: ENG 172 & 38 /1 (8.4)

Starc comes charging in again, and this one absolutely leaps! Back of a length at 140 clicks, right in that teasing channel, and it rears up viciously. Pope is totally caught out by the bounce, he just fends instinctively, the ball thuds into the gloves, then ricochets off his right thumb and onto the elbow.

Australia Vs England Live Score, 1st The Ashes Test Day 2: ENG 172 & 0/1 (0.5)

Starc storms in for the first over of the innings, and Crawley’s nightmare rolls on. Another first-over strike, another duck, another sharp reminder that Starc loves this stage. Crawley tries to ride a good-length ball on off, but the extra bounce bites into the splice and lobs it straight back down the pitch.

Starc, already moving across in his follow-through, throws out his left hand and pulls off a stunning low catch, clean as you like, confirmed after a long, angle-heavy replay check from the third umpire. Pair for Crawley, momentum for Australia, and Perth suddenly feels a lot louder.

Australia Vs England Live Score, 1st The Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Post 132 (45.2)

England finally cracked it open after 6.2 overs this morning, and it didn’t come with any real drama, just 9 runs added before the last man folded. Stokes tossed the new day to Wood and Atkinson, but both kept it short and harmless, letting the batters ease along without a flutter.

Then came Brydon Carse, pitched one up straightaway, and bang, edge found, innings done. A tidy 40-run lead in the bank on this kind of pitch feels like a small cushion turning into a big advantage.

And here’s how it ended: Carse goes full, enticing Lyon into the drive, just a whisper of movement, and the outside edge sails neatly to Duckett in the gully. Simple, sharp, job finished. England’s innings coming up, stay close.

The Ashes Live Score, Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2: Game ON!

The players walk out to the middle under a cloudy Perth sky, the sun staying hidden for now. Mark Wood has the new ball and is set to kick off Day 2, with Brendan Doggett about to face his first delivery in Test cricket. Here we go. Wood steams in for the first ball of the morning, 140.8kph, a loosener outside off, and Doggett calmly lets it sail through.

The Ashes Live Score, Australia Vs England 1st Test Day 2: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog for the second day of the first Ashes Test in Perth. Stay tuned for live updates.

