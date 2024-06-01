Mark Wood hails from England and represents the English national cricket team across all three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Wood is a right-arm fast bowler known for his pace and hostility. Wood's cricketing journey began in Ashington, Northumberland, where he played age-group cricket for Durham County Cricket Club. He showcased his ability to generate genuine pace from an early age, troubling batsmen with his fiery spells.

In 2011, Wood made his domestic debut for Durham in the County Championship. His consistent performances in domestic cricket, coupled with his ability to bowl at high speeds, caught the attention of selectors.

Wood made his international debut for England in a ODI match against Ireland in May 2015. He impressed with his pace and aggression, claiming three wickets on debut. In Tests, Wood first represented England in May 2015 against New Zealand. He quickly established himself as a valuable member of the English bowling attack, capable of unsettling batsmen with his raw pace.

In recognition of his achievements and contributions to the English team, Wood has received various accolades and awards, including being named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2019.

Wood's career statistics reflect his impact across all formats. In Tests, he has taken over 100 wickets, while in ODIs and T20Is, he has accumulated a significant number of wickets, establishing himself as a vital member of England's bowling attack.