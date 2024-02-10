Sports

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Sign Shamar Joseph

Shamar Joseph will join Lucknow Super Giants for INR 3 crore and this will be the West Indies fast bowler's first stint in the Indian Premier League

PTI
February 10, 2024

Shamar Joseph was the architect of West Indies' sensational 8-run win against Australia in the 2nd Test at the Gabba, Brisbane in January 2024. Photo: Windies Cricket
West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who single-handedly won a Test against Australia last month, was on Saturday roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL season as a replacement for England's Mark Wood. (More Cricket News)

The 24-year-old Joseph destroyed the star-studded Australian batting line-up in their second innings with amazing figures of 7 for 68 to help West Indies notch up a famous win at Gabba, Brisbane, last month to emerge as one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world.

He will join LSG for RS 3 crore and this will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as a replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

"Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies."

The development could mean that Wood will not be available for the IPL 2024, though the reason is not known. He is currently with the England team which is touring India for a five-match Test series.

