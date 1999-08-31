Shamar Joseph is a Guyanese cricketer who plays for Guyana in first-class cricket and for the West Indies in international cricket.

Joseph's cricketing journey began with playing for Tucber Park Cricket Club in a few first-division and second-division matches. He became the first test cricketer from Baracara. He later joined the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and played for the team in the 2023 season.

Joseph made his international debut for the West Indies in January 2024 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Prior to his professional cricket career, he worked as a security guard. He was named for his Test debut at the Adelaide Oval a week later, where he took the wicket of Steve Smith with his first ball.

In his Test debut, Joseph took 7/68 in 11.5 overs, helping the West Indies clinch a thrilling test win by a margin of eight runs. He spearheaded the bowling performance for the West Indies, registering their first test win in Australia for 27 years. He had earlier injured his toe while batting when hit by a delivery off the bowling of Mitchell Starc during the second innings of the West Indies side. Joseph took the final wicket of the match by dismissing Hazlewood to complete a historic test victory.

Joseph's performances in the Test series against Australia earned him the Player of the series award for his bowling performances throughout the series. He became the first West Indies player to receive the Player of the Series award in his debut test series and the eleventh overall to achieve such a feat. He was also awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January 2024, becoming the first-ever West Indies player to win the award.

In February 2024, Cricket West Indies officially confirmed an international retainer contract to Shamar Joseph following his performances against Australia in the Test series. He was included in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup as an uncapped player.

Joseph's career has been marked by significant milestones, including his historic seven-wicket haul against Australia. He has also played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL and has represented Guyana in first-class cricket.