Playing only his second Test match, 24-year-old Shamar Joseph produced an unforgettable bowling performance for West Indies, snaring seven wickets in the fourth innings despite nursing a toe injury to take the Windies to an all-time great victory in the second (day-night) Test against the mighty Australia at their now-breached fortress Gabba. (AUS Vs WI, 2nd Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Chasing a target of 216 runs, the Aussies crumbled in Joseph's pace heat and fell eight runs short, getting bowled out for 207. Joseph produced magical figures of 7-68 in 11.5 unchanged overs of outstanding fast bowling.