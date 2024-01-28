Sports

Australia Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Seven-Star Shamar Joseph Takes Windies To All-Time Great Victory At Gabba

Chasing a target of 216 runs, Australia crumbled in Shamar Joseph's pace heat and fell eight runs short, getting bowled out for 207 in the second Test at Gabba. The 24-year-old produced magical figures of 7-68 in 11.5 unchanged overs of outstanding fast bowling

Outlook Sports Desk
January 28, 2024

X/Windies Cricket

Playing only his second Test match, 24-year-old Shamar Joseph produced an unforgettable bowling performance for West Indies, snaring seven wickets in the fourth innings despite nursing a toe injury to take the Windies to an all-time great victory in the second (day-night) Test against the mighty Australia at their now-breached fortress Gabba. (AUS Vs WI, 2nd Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)  

Chasing a target of 216 runs, the Aussies crumbled in Joseph's pace heat and fell eight runs short, getting bowled out for 207. Joseph produced magical figures of 7-68 in 11.5 unchanged overs of outstanding fast bowling.  

And all this, when he was not even fully fit to play. "Shout out for my teammates for their support. I wasn't even going to come to the ground today. But the doctor did something to my toe. I don't know what he did. But it worked," a beaming Joseph said after the match.

The thrilling win came as a roaring rejoinder to all those who doubted the team's capability after they lost the first game comprehensively. The visitors were vanquished by 10 wickets in the opening Test at Adelaide, but their triumph in Brisbane earned them a rare drawn series Down Under.

A charged-up West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite later spoke with candour on what inspired this incredible fightback. "I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match, Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him [showing his biceps]."

The words matched the occasion, as the gulf between the two teams is wide enough to call this a colossal upset in modern-day cricketing terms. World beaters till the 1980s and a competent side for the better part of this millenium, the Windies have slumped to the lower echelons of Test cricket and were languishing in the eighth spot before this match. Perhaps this match is the catalyst they need to rise again.

Shamar Joseph's Sensational Debut

Earlier, West Indies put 311 runs on the board in the first innings after winning the toss and batting first, as wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva top-scored with a 79-run knock. 

In reply, Australia batted aggressively but lost wickets in the process and declared at 289/9 after facing just 53 overs, in the interest of a result. Usman Khawaja anchored the innings with a fine half-century and keeper Alex Carey, captain Pat Cummins struck quickfire fifties in an innings where Joseph picked up Carey's wicket. But the 24-year-old's best was yet to come.

With his team defending a seemingly below-par 216-run target after getting skittled for 193 in their second essay, Shamar Joseph bowled with venom and vigour on the fourth morning. 

The right-arm seamer bowled a marathon 11.5-over spell wherein he kept picking up wickets. His list of scalps included Travis Head - who fetched a king pair in the match - cameron Green, Mitchell Marshand Alex Carey.

Newly-minted opener Steve Smith waged a lone battle, and carried his bat, remaining not out for 91. But Joseph kept finding the breakthroughs from the other end and eventually cleaned up Josh Hazlewood with a beauty to kickstart the Caribbean celebrations.

