A charged-up West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite later spoke with candour on what inspired this incredible fightback. "I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match, Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him [showing his biceps]."

The words matched the occasion, as the gulf between the two teams is wide enough to call this a colossal upset in modern-day cricketing terms. World beaters till the 1980s and a competent side for the better part of this millenium, the Windies have slumped to the lower echelons of Test cricket and were languishing in the eighth spot before this match. Perhaps this match is the catalyst they need to rise again.