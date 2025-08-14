MLB: Padres Take NL West Top Spot After Giants Rout

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, right, celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after the team's victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco.
San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui reacts after the team's victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants' Dominic Smith reacts to a called strike before flying out with the bases loaded to end the third inning against San Diego Padres during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee triples in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
San Diego Padres' Ramon Laureano slides safely into third base as San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt awaits the throw after Jake Cronenworth's two-run second inning single during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants' starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng hands the ball to manager Bob Melvin while being removed during a baseball against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco.
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth greets Ramon Laureano after Laureano's two-run home run in fifth inning gave the Padres a lead over San Francisco Giants during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco.