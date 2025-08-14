Sports

MLB: Padres Take NL West Top Spot After Giants Rout

San Diego Padres are the new leaders of the National League West with their 11-1 drubbing of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Padres hit seven runs in the second innings and three more in the fifth to take a 10-0 lead before both teams hit one run each in the seventh innings. The Padres out-hit the Giants 14-5 in the game and 34-20 in the series.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
MLB: San Francisco Gitans vs San Diego Padres
MLB: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Gitans Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, right, celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after the team's victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco.

2/8
MLB: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Gitans
MLB: San Francisco Gitans vs San Diego Padres Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui reacts after the team's victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game in San Francisco.

3/8
MLB Baseball Game: San Francisco Gitans vs San Diego Padres
MLB Baseball Game: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Gitans Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

San Francisco Giants' Dominic Smith reacts to a called strike before flying out with the bases loaded to end the third inning against San Diego Padres during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

4/8
MLB Baseball Game: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Gitans
MLB Baseball Game: San Francisco Gitans vs San Diego Padres Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee triples in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

5/8
Giants Padres Baseball
Padres Giants Baseball Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

San Diego Padres' Ramon Laureano slides safely into third base as San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt awaits the throw after Jake Cronenworth's two-run second inning single during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

6/8
Padres Giants Baseball
Giants Padres Baseball Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

San Francisco Giants' starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng hands the ball to manager Bob Melvin while being removed during a baseball against the San Diego Padres in San Francisco.

7/8
MLB Baseball: San Francisco Gitans vs San Diego Padres
MLB Baseball: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Gitans Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth greets Ramon Laureano after Laureano's two-run home run in fifth inning gave the Padres a lead over San Francisco Giants during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, during a baseball game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

8/8
MLB Baseball: San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Gitans
MLB Baseball: San Francisco Gitans vs San Diego Padres Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal