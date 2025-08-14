Sports

MLB: Padres Take NL West Top Spot After Giants Rout

San Diego Padres are the new leaders of the National League West with their 11-1 drubbing of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. Padres hit seven runs in the second innings and three more in the fifth to take a 10-0 lead before both teams hit one run each in the seventh innings. The Padres out-hit the Giants 14-5 in the game and 34-20 in the series.