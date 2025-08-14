Patna Pirates SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  • Patna Pirates’ SWOT: Strong defense with Ankit Jaglan and Deepak Singh; raiding depth from Ayan Lochab and Maninder Singh

  • Gaps after losing Devank and Shubham Shinde; few quality all-rounders

  • New coach Anup Kumar and squad changes may affect early performance

Patna Pirates are set to chase a record-extending fourth Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title in the upcoming Season 12. The three-time champions reached their fifth PKL final last season but fell short against the Haryana Steelers. Following the disappointment, the Pirates parted ways with former head coach Narender Redhu just hours after the conclusion of the Season 11 final.

Ahead of Season 12, Patna Pirates appointed former India Kabaddi team captain Anup Kumar as their new head coach, taking over from Narender Redhu.

Anup Kumar boasts an illustrious career, having been part of the Indian national team that won Asian Games gold in 2010 and 2014, the South Asian Games gold, and the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016.

An Arjuna Award recipient, he also led U Mumba to Pro Kabaddi League finals in the first three seasons, clinching the PKL title in Season 2, before finishing his PKL journey with the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

For the upcoming season, the Pirates have retained their core squad and strengthened their roster by signing eight new players during the Season 12 Player Auction, investing a total of INR 4.966 crore to build a well-rounded team. Here’s a closer look at Patna Pirates’ strengths and weaknesses as they gear up for the new campaign.

Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 - SWOT Analysis

Patna Pirates' Strengths

Patna Pirates head into PKL Season 12 with a defense that could prove decisive. Retaining key defenders Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, and Navdeep, they also secured star left corner Ankit Jaglan through their Final Bid Match (FBM) for INR 1.573 crore for a single season.

Jaglan’s 79 tackle points in 25 games were crucial in last season’s run to the final.

The team didn’t stop there. Using the FBM again, they brought back right cover Deepak Singh for INR 86 lakh across two seasons. With 64 tackle points in 25 matches, Singh established himself as one of the league’s top performers.

To round out their defensive line, the Pirates signed right corners Sombir Gulia and Amin Ghorbani for INR 13 lakh each, giving them a well-balanced and experienced backline to challenge rivals this season.

Sanket Sawant (left cover), Saurabh, Prianshu, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), and Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover) are their other defensive options in Season 12.

Patna Pirates' Weaknesses

While the Pirates retained rising raider Ayan Lochab and added veteran Maninder Singh for INR 20 lakh in the PKL Season 12 Player Auction, they face a significant gap with the departure of former star raider Devank.

Devank was pivotal in last season’s campaign, earning the Best Raider award with an impressive 301 raid points in 25 games and leading the team to the final.

The team will also feel the loss of former captain and right corner Shubham Shinde, who moved to Telugu Titans for INR 80 lakh. With 56 tackle points in 22 matches, Shinde was a key figure in the Pirates’ defense last season.

Patna Pirates' Opportunities

With the departure of Devank Dalal, Pro Kabaddi Season 12 will offer the perfect opportunity for someone like Ayan Lochab to stake his claim as the lead raider of the Patna Pirates. Rising star Ayan hogged the limelight in PKL Season 11 to earn the coveted New Young Player Award for his brilliant debut campaign.

Ayan accumulated 184 raid points in 25 games for the Pirates, including four Super Raids and seven Super 10s. He also contributed with nine tackle points.

After a quiet season with 100 raid points in 15 matches, Maninder Singh’s addition to the Pirates brings valuable depth and experience to the squad. The spotlight, however, will be on Anup Kumar, PKL’s most successful captain, who returns as head coach after his stint with Puneri Paltan in Season 8.

His unparalleled game sense and player-first mindset could be the X-factor, enabling him to connect with the team in ways few other coaches can and potentially shape a new era for the Pirates in Season 12. 

Patna Pirates' Threats

Despite qualifying for the PKL Season 11 final, the Pirates parted ways with former head coach Narender Redhu and roped in Anup Kumar as their head coach for Season 12. After finishing his PKL career with 527 raid points and 69 tackle points in 91 matches as a player, Anup was appointed the head coach of the Puneri Paltan in Season 7.

Under his guidance, Puneri Paltan failed to qualify for the Playoffs after finishing 10th in the 12-team competition. Hence, it is difficult to say how the Pirates will perform under Anup and his inexperience as a head coach could be one of the threats for the Pirates heading into the new season.

Beyond Ankit Jaglan, the Pirates’ squad lacks strong all-rounders, which could impact their prospects in Season 12.

