India Vs Belgium Live Streaming, FIH Pro League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL On TV & Online?

Here is all you need to know about the FIH Pro League 2025-26 match between India and Belgium: match preview, timing and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Hockey Team
The men's Indian national hockey team. Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
  • IND take on BEL in their opening match of the FIH Pro League 2025-26

  • Harmanpreet Singh and co play for the first time this year

  • India finished eighth among nine teams last season

Indian men's national hockey team get their FIH Pro League season underway against Belgium on Wednesday, February 11 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha. Harmanpreet Singh and co will look to make the home conditions count against a top notch Belgium side.

The Indian squad features a blend of experienced players and young talent across departments as the team looks to make a strong start to its Pro League campaign on home soil.

Goalkeeping duties will be handled by Suraj Karkera and Pawan. The defensive unit includes captain Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Defender Amandeep Lakra also finds a place in the squad following an impressive outing in the recently concluded Hockey India League, where he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

The midfield will be anchored by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur.

Among the notable inclusions is 21-year-old Rosan Kujur from Odisha, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad. Kujur was part of the Indian junior team that won the bronze medal at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai.

India's forward line comprises Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Aditya Arjun Lalage.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will then take on Belgium in the return fixture on February 14 before facing Argentina again on February 15. The team will then travel to Hobart, where they will play Spain on February 21 and 24, and Australia on February 22 and 25. The European leg of the tournament will be held in June.

India vs Belgum, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2025-26 match be played?

The India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha on Wednesday, February 11 at 7:30 PM IST. 

Where will the India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel in the country.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
