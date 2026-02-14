India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League: IND Trail 1-4 After Defensive Collapse

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the reverse fixture between India and Belgium on Saturday, 14 February, at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score FIH Hockey Pro League Rourkela Updates
Indian hockey team in action against Belgium in their FIH Pro League 2025-26 opener in Rourkela. Photo: Hockey India
India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Hockey Pro League clash between India and Belgium on Saturday, 14 February, at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. After losing 1-3 to Belgium and 0-8 to Argentina earlier this week, the Indian men's team will be eager to end their home-leg slump and regain confidence ahead of a crucial World Cup and Asian Games season. Belgium have dominated recent encounters, winning 23 of 36 matches since 2013, but with Manpreet Singh rested and youngsters like Amandeep Lakra, Manmeet Singh, and Rosan Kujur stepping in, Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh will look to steer India to a strong finish in Rourkela.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Q4 Underway | IND 1-4 BEL

Another penalty corner for Belgium and once again Alexander Hendrickx lines it up. This time he goes low and straight, but Sooraj is ready. Solid stick down, sharp reflex, and he blocks it cleanly.

Belgium scramble for the rebound, but India react quickly, clear their lines, and win the free hit. That’s much better, a rare defensive win tonight, and one that might just lift the energy a little.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: HT | IND 1-4 BEL

The hooter sounds, and India head into the break with plenty to think about. It was a nightmare first quarter, Belgium clinical from penalty corners, punishing every defensive lapse to race to a commanding lead.

But that late spark from Aditya has at least given the crowd something to cling to. India showed urgency in patches, especially going forward, yet defensively they’ve been exposed far too easily.

The second half now becomes a test of character. Do India come out swinging, or does Belgium tighten their grip? The next 30 minutes will tell us everything.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 24' GOALLLLLL | IND 1-4 BEL

Finally, something for the home crowd to roar about!

Abhishek shows brilliant composure inside the circle, holds off the defender, sells a clever dummy, and unleashes a sharp shot. The Belgian goalkeeper makes the initial save, but the danger isn’t cleared. Chaos in the goalmouth, sticks flying, bodies scrambling, and Aditya reacts quickest, stabbing it home from point-blank range.

That’s much better from India. A reward for persistence, and maybe, just maybe, the spark they desperately needed.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GOALLLLLL | IND 0-4 BEL

Barely a minute into the second quarter and it’s déjà vu. Sloppy defending gifts Belgium yet another penalty corner, and at this point, you just know how dangerous that is.

They were three from three. Make that four. Alexander Hendrickx steps up again and sends a vicious drag-flick screaming toward Pawan’s right. Precision, power, no mercy. Four penalty corners. Four goals. Belgium aren’t just dominating, they’re dismantling India piece by piece.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Q1 Ends | IND 0-3 BEL

What a brutal swing that first quarter turned out to be. India actually began brightly and even thought they had edged ahead at one point, only for it to be ruled out. That early spark faded quickly once Belgium found their rhythm. Three clinical penalty-corner strikes later, the visitors are firmly in control.

Suraj Karkera will feel he could’ve done better with at least one of those efforts, and at 0-3 after 15 minutes, India are staring at another uphill battle. The response in the second quarter has to be immediate, because right now, Belgium look ruthless.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 15' GOALLLLLL | IND 0-3 BEL

It’s another blow for India. Belgium win yet another penalty corner, the first trap goes wrong, but Arthur de Sloover reacts quickest, pouncing on the loose ball and slotting it home. Three goals in a flash, all from set-pieces, and the visitors are running riot. Rourkela has fallen silent, India are staring at another long night unless they find an immediate response.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 14' GOALLLLLL | IND 0-2 BEL

Oh this is ruthless. Belgium win another penalty corner, and you just know what’s coming.

Alexander Hendrickx steps up, one of the deadliest drag-flickers in world hockey, and he does not disappoint. The strike is fierce, arrowing into the net with brutal precision. Suraj Karkera barely has time to set himself before it’s past him.

Two penalty corners. Two goals. Belgium have flipped this game on its head in a matter of minutes. India started brightly, but now they’re staring at a mountain. The response has to come fast, because Belgium are smelling blood.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 11' GOALLLLLL | IND 0-1 BEL

And there it is. Just as we spoke about Belgium finding their moment, they win their first penalty corner of the night. Clinical sides don’t need many invitations.

The injection is clean, the stop is steady, and Hugo Labouchere steps up. What a drag-flick. Thundered high with precision and power. Suraj Karkera stretches, but it’s flying past him before he can react. No chance.

Belgium strike with their first real opportunity, and suddenly India are trailing despite the bright start. That’s the difference at this level, one chance, one goal. Now the response becomes crucial.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 10' IND 0-0 BEL

Ten minutes in, and India have looked the sharper side. The intent is clear, quick transitions, confident carries through midfield, and real urgency in those circle entries. This is exactly the kind of start Craig Fulton would’ve demanded after the tough week they’ve had.

But dominance means little without a finish. The final touch is still missing, and against a side like Belgium, that can come back to bite. You just know the visitors won’t stay quiet for long, they’ll settle, tighten up, and start pushing back.

India have set the tone. Now they need the reward.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: 4' IND 0-0 BEL

Early minutes and India are holding their own. The ball is moving fast, quick passes, sharp rotations, they’re probing, looking for that perfect opening into the circle. Belgium are organized at the back, though, and so far, no real clear-cut chance. Still, the energy from the crowd is infectious, India smelling that first breakthrough.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Game On!

India are rocking their traditional blue kits today, while Belgium are in all-white, looking crisp and sharp. The stands are packed, Rourkela has turned up in full force, loud and proud, hoping to cheer their team to better memories after the heartbreak of the first two games this week.

The national anthems are done, goosebumps all around, and, we are officially underway. The first ball is in play, and the battle for dominance begins. The energy here is electric, India need a strong start to set the tone.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info

Fans can catch India’s FIH Pro League 2025-26 matches live on JioHotsar, while Star Sports Khel will broadcast all the action on television across India.

India Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live blog for India Vs Belgium – stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Published At:
