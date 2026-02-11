Pakistan Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: PAK Eye Win Against GER

Pakistan national hockey team. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation

Pakistan vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: Welcome to our live coverage of the men’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 clash between Pakistan and Germany at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Hobart on Wednesday, 11 February. Pakistan are still searching for their first win after five matches and sit at the bottom of the table, while Germany have one victory and three defeats so far. Both sides will be eager to gain crucial points, stay with us for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES