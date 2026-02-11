India 0-0 Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Seek Strong Start To Campaign

Captain and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will once again play a pivotal part in India's fortunes. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 men's hockey clash between India and Belgium at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The Indian team opens its campaign at home with the Rourkela leg, where it will also face Argentina. In contrast to the Harmanpreet Singh-led side, both Argentina and Belgium have already started their season. Argentina currently sit second in the standings with 11 points, having played four matches, and Belgium are placed third with 10 points, also from four matches. After finishing eighth in the previous edition, India will aim to start on an upbeat note this time. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs BEL match.

11 Feb 2026, 07:46:51 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Pushback! The two sets of players jog on to the pitch, so do the umpires. After the customary rituals, handshakes and national anthems, the first quarter begins amid considerable fan fervour in Rourkela. India attacking from left to right in the first half.

11 Feb 2026, 07:29:36 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Starting XIs



Team India’s Starting XI is locked in for the opening showdown against Belgium in the FIH Pro League 2025–26. 💪🏑



📺 Star Sports Khel & JioHotstar#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/qq6PMTqFKA — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 11, 2026 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 💪



Here’s Belgium’s Starting XI for their FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 clash against India. 🏑



📺 Star Sports Khel & JioHotstar#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/GaTYjdhAcH — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 11, 2026

11 Feb 2026, 07:10:33 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Start Time, Streaming Pushback is scheduled for 7:30pm IST. The India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey match will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.