India 0-0 Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Seek Strong Start To Campaign

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: The Indian team opens its campaign at home with the Rourkela leg, where it will also face Argentina. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs BEL match

Bhuvan Gupta
India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26
Captain and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will once again play a pivotal part in India's fortunes. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 men's hockey clash between India and Belgium at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The Indian team opens its campaign at home with the Rourkela leg, where it will also face Argentina. In contrast to the Harmanpreet Singh-led side, both Argentina and Belgium have already started their season. Argentina currently sit second in the standings with 11 points, having played four matches, and Belgium are placed third with 10 points, also from four matches. After finishing eighth in the previous edition, India will aim to start on an upbeat note this time. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs BEL match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Pushback!

The two sets of players jog on to the pitch, so do the umpires. After the customary rituals, handshakes and national anthems, the first quarter begins amid considerable fan fervour in Rourkela. India attacking from left to right in the first half.

India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Starting XIs

This is how India and Belgium line up tonight:

India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Start Time, Streaming

Pushback is scheduled for 7:30pm IST. The India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey match will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs Belgium Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Hi There!

Greetings and welcome everyone. The Indian men's hockey team begins a fresh FIH Pro League campaign today, and we will bring to you the latest updates from its first fixture, against Belgium.

