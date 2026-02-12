FIH Pro League 2025-26: Shilanand Lakra's Goal In Vain As India Lose 1-3 To Belgium

India started the FIH Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela leg with a defeat against Belgium.

india vs belgium fih mens pro league 2025-26 rourkela match report
India hockey players in action against Belgium in FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 in Rourkela. Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lose 1-3 against Belgium in FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26

  • Nelson Onana, Thomas Crols and Arno Van Dessel scored for Belgium

  • Shilanand Lakra was the solitary scorer for India

India let in two goals in the final quarter to suffer a 1-3 defeat to Belgium in their Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025–26 match here on Wednesday.

Nelson Onana (23rd minute), Thomas Crols (53rd) and Arno Van Dessel (57th) scored for Belgium while Shilanand Lakra (29th) was the goal-scorer for India.

The two sides were locked 1-1 at the half time as well as at the end of the third quarter, before Belgium pumped in two goals in the final 15 minutes.

It was an extremely competitive first quarter with both sides hardly making any mistakes at the back.

Belgium earned an early penalty corner in the 4th minute. However, Alexander Hendrickx's drag-flick was stopped heroically by India's first rusher Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Four minutes later, India too got their first penalty corner but the home side couldn't capitalise on the occasion.

While Belgium were having more possession, India did well to hold their ground and launch quick counter-attacks in search of goal-scoring opportunities.

In the 14th minute, Belgium won another penalty corner but this time Tom Boon's powerful attempt went narrowly wide off the target as the scores remained level.

The game opened up in the second quarter. Belgium were awarded a penalty corner in the 21st minute but Indian goalkeeper Pawan made a brilliant acrobatic save to deny Alexander Hendrickx a goal.

Moments later, Belgium's Thomas Crols was through on goal but Pawan stepped out and made another crucial save to protect his goal.

In the 23rd minute, Belgium found the opening goal as they did well to make an interception to win possession in a dangerous position. Thomas Crols passed the ball to Onana who found the net with a simple finish.

India stepped up their attack and made some crucial circle entries in the following minutes. In the 29th minute, the hosts made another attack and won a penalty corner. Amit Rohidas's hit was initially stopped by the first rusher, but Shilanand Lakra did well to quickly pounce on the ball and slot it into the net to score the equaliser.

Belgium continued to dictate possession in the third quarter. However, India were resilient with their defending and maintained their composure at the back.

In the 38th minute, Belgium won another penalty corner but Alexander Hendrickx was denied yet again, this time by Jarmnapreet Singh, who showed great skill to make a save on the goalline to keep the scores level.

In the 53rd minute, India broke into another strong counter-attack as Nilakanta Sharma played a brilliant pass to Karthi Selvam but the forward couldn't take a shot on goal in time and was stopped by the Belgian backline.

Seconds later on the other end of the field, Belgium launched an attack from the left flank as Lucas Balthazar played the perfect pass into the circle from the baseline to Thomas Crols, who struck the ball into the bottom right corner to take the lead for the visitors.

In the 57th minute, it was Thomas Crols again in the spotlight as he set up the ball for Arno Van Dessel who did well to sneak the ball into the net and seal the victory for Belgium.

