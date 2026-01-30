Why Was Manpreet Singh Dropped From FIH Pro League Probables? See Reason

Manpreet, former India captain and two-time Olympic bronze medallist, excluded from probables list
Omission follows an alleged disciplinary incident on the South Africa tour involving a banned substance
Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak also dropped from FIH Pro League probables
Hockey India’s shocking decision to exclude Manpreet Singh, along with Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, from the list of probables for the upcoming FIH Pro League season was due to a “serious disciplinary issue” during India’s tour of South Africa in December, a PTI report said.
Manpreet, one of the most recognisable faces in Indian hockey and a former national captain, is the biggest name to be omitted from the 33-member probables list announced for the senior men’s national coaching camp ahead of the Pro League.
The national camp is scheduled to run from February 1 to 7, ahead of India’s home leg of the FIH Pro League matches in Rourkela from February 10 to 15.
Manpreet Singh’s Shock Omission Explained
The 33-year-old midfielder, a member of India’s Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medal-winning teams, has failed to make the probables list for the first time in 15 years.
Manpreet is also just one match away from equalling Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey’s record of 412 international appearances.
Sources reported that Manpreet, Dilpreet, and Pathak were omitted following alleged indiscipline during the three-Test tour of South Africa, where India lost two matches and drew one between December 2 and 16.
“A serious case of indiscipline came to light during the South Africa tour when a player was absent from a team meeting,” the source told PTI Bhasha. “It was later discovered that Manpreet, Dilpreet, and Pathak had allegedly given him chewing gum containing a banned substance, which caused him to lose consciousness.”
“After allegedly consuming gummies infused with a banned substance, the player felt nauseous and missed a team meeting. The incident was subsequently brought to the attention of the coaching staff, following which it was revealed that the gummies were allegedly supplied by Manpreet, Dilpreet, and Pathak.”
The affected player reportedly required medical attention through the night and was unable to attend the following morning’s team meeting.
“The players later apologised for giving their teammate a banned substance,” the source added, “but the decision to exclude them from the upcoming camp was announced during the team meeting.”
No written report of the incident was reportedly submitted to Hockey India by head coach Craig Fulton.
India’s FIH Pro League 2024-25 Fixtures
India vs Belgium – February 11 (Rourkela)
India vs Argentina – February 12 (Rourkela)
India vs Belgium – February 14 (Rourkela)
India vs Argentina – February 15 (Rourkela)
India vs Spain – February 21 (Hobart)
India vs Australia – February 22 (Hobart)
India vs Spain – February 24 (Hobart)
India vs Australia – February 25 (Hobart)
The European leg of the tournament will be played in June.
India Probable Squad For FIH Pro League
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Princedeep Singh.
Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur.
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Maninder Singh.
(With PTI Inputs)