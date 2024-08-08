Hockey

India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in the space of three minutes with his trademark, power-packed drag-flicks to put India ahead. This was goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's last international match

harmanpreet-scores-goal-india-vs-spain-hockey-bronze-medal-match-paris-olympics-ap-photo
India's Harmanpreet Singh (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring India's opening goal against Spain in the hockey bronze-medal match at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). Photo: AP
info_icon

India handed the retiring PR Sreejesh a sweet farewell gift on Thursday (August 8), as they pipped Spain 2-1 to claim the men's hockey bronze medal for the second successive Olympic Games. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Captain Harmanpreet scored twice in the space of three minutes with his trademark, power-packed drag-flicks to put India ahead. His goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes overpowered Marc Miralles' 18th-minute conversion of a penalty stroke.

India had emerged victors the last time they were in a bronze play-off at the Olympics, three years ago in Tokyo. Goalie PR Sreejesh was the hero then in a pulsating 5-4 win over Germany, whom the Indians narrowly lost to in the Paris 2024 semi-finals.

More to follow...

