India 0-1 Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final: Massant Puts BEL Ahead

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Q1 Update
India began the quarter well, but it's Belgium who draw first blood. Gaspard Cornez-Massant pounces on a field goal opportunity to put his team ahead in the 12th minute.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pushback!
The match is underway in Chennai. India attacking from left to right and Belgium the other way in the first quarter. Belgium clearly aiming to take charge early, knowing that they need an early goal to silence the vociferous home crowd.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Almost Time!
The stage is set for the occasion. India and Belgium have exchanged high fives after the national anthems and pushback is coming up.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND's Road To QFs
Slotted in Pool B, India breezed into the knockout round with three straight wins, scoring 29 goals and conceding none, the highest by any of the 24 teams in the tournament so far. The side beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 and Switzerland 5-0 to waltz into the next round.
The Indian strikers made merry in the pool stages with Dilraj Singh (6 goals), Manmeet (5), Arshdeep Singh (4), Ajeet Yadav and Gurjot Singh (2) all shining bright. Rosan Kujur, Adroi Ekka, Ankit Pal and Ingalemba Luwang Thounaojam have held the midfield superbly but it remains to be seen how they fare against quality opponents.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Starting XI
Princedeep in goal, and Rohit wearing the captain's armband as usual. Check out India's line-up for the knockout clash:
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: What Sreejesh Said
India Colts head coach PR Sreejesh did not read much into the team's performances of the pool stage. "Definitely, there are areas to improve. From the next match onwards the real tournament is starting and it is really important for us to focus on those areas," he said on match eve.
"The amount of times we are entering the circle, we need to convert them into PCs or goals or shots. And we need to tighten our defence too, we are conceding some unwanted PCs. It is really important for us to focus on the defensive structure more and allow the forwards to go up and attack," the former India goalkeeper added.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh
Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming
Pushback for the match is at 8pm IST. The India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior World Cup heads into its business stage and India host Belgium today in the quarter-finals. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.