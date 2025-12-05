India 0-1 Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final: Massant Puts BEL Ahead

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India Colts scored 29 goals, the most by any side in the tournament, and conceded none in the pool stage. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs BEL match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India beat Switzerland 5-0 in their previous outing. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's first knockout match in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The hosts face European heavyweights Belgium in the quarter-finals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Friday (December 5). The Rohit-led side has had smooth sailing in the pool stage, netting 29 goals and conceding none. But the real test begins now, and head coach PR Sreejesh acknowledged as much in the lead-up to the last-eight clash. Their opponents Belgium finished second in pool D, behind Spain and could prove to be a tough nut to crack. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs BEL match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Q1 Update

India began the quarter well, but it's Belgium who draw first blood. Gaspard Cornez-Massant pounces on a field goal opportunity to put his team ahead in the 12th minute.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pushback! 

The match is underway in Chennai. India attacking from left to right and Belgium the other way in the first quarter. Belgium clearly aiming to take charge early, knowing that they need an early goal to silence the vociferous home crowd.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Almost Time!

The stage is set for the occasion. India and Belgium have exchanged high fives after the national anthems and pushback is coming up.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND's Road To QFs

Slotted in Pool B, India breezed into the knockout round with three straight wins, scoring 29 goals and conceding none, the highest by any of the 24 teams in the tournament so far. The side beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 and Switzerland 5-0 to waltz into the next round.

The Indian strikers made merry in the pool stages with Dilraj Singh (6 goals), Manmeet (5), Arshdeep Singh (4), Ajeet Yadav and Gurjot Singh (2) all shining bright. Rosan Kujur, Adroi Ekka, Ankit Pal and Ingalemba Luwang Thounaojam have held the midfield superbly but it remains to be seen how they fare against quality opponents.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Starting XI

Princedeep in goal, and Rohit wearing the captain's armband as usual. Check out India's line-up for the knockout clash:

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: What Sreejesh Said

India Colts head coach PR Sreejesh did not read much into the team's performances of the pool stage. "Definitely, there are areas to improve. From the next match onwards the real tournament is starting and it is really important for us to focus on those areas," he said on match eve.

"The amount of times we are entering the circle, we need to convert them into PCs or goals or shots. And we need to tighten our defence too, we are conceding some unwanted PCs. It is really important for us to focus on the defensive structure more and allow the forwards to go up and attack," the former India goalkeeper added.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Squad

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming

Pushback for the match is at 8pm IST. The India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this weekend for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior World Cup heads into its business stage and India host Belgium today in the quarter-finals. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  2. Rajasthan Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued for 10 Districts; Mercury Plunges to 5°C

  3. From Dust Till Dawn: The Aravalli–Delhi Pollution Cycle

  4. Putin In India: Bilateral Trade, Defence Talks, Business Forum Meetings & More On Day 2 Agenda

  5. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  3. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  4. Macron Meets Xi, Calls For Peace On Ukraine, Rebalanced China–EU Trade

  5. Pakistan Sees 25% Surge In Violence

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution