India 0-1 Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final: Massant Puts BEL Ahead

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: India beat Switzerland 5-0 in their previous outing. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's first knockout match in the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. The hosts face European heavyweights Belgium in the quarter-finals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Friday (December 5). The Rohit-led side has had smooth sailing in the pool stage, netting 29 goals and conceding none. But the real test begins now, and head coach PR Sreejesh acknowledged as much in the lead-up to the last-eight clash. Their opponents Belgium finished second in pool D, behind Spain and could prove to be a tough nut to crack. Follow the live hockey score and updates from the IND vs BEL match.

5 Dec 2025, 08:32:30 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Q1 Update India began the quarter well, but it's Belgium who draw first blood. Gaspard Cornez-Massant pounces on a field goal opportunity to put his team ahead in the 12th minute.

5 Dec 2025, 08:15:14 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Pushback! The match is underway in Chennai. India attacking from left to right and Belgium the other way in the first quarter. Belgium clearly aiming to take charge early, knowing that they need an early goal to silence the vociferous home crowd.

5 Dec 2025, 08:13:29 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Almost Time! The stage is set for the occasion. India and Belgium have exchanged high fives after the national anthems and pushback is coming up.

5 Dec 2025, 07:41:23 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND's Road To QFs Slotted in Pool B, India breezed into the knockout round with three straight wins, scoring 29 goals and conceding none, the highest by any of the 24 teams in the tournament so far. The side beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 and Switzerland 5-0 to waltz into the next round. The Indian strikers made merry in the pool stages with Dilraj Singh (6 goals), Manmeet (5), Arshdeep Singh (4), Ajeet Yadav and Gurjot Singh (2) all shining bright. Rosan Kujur, Adroi Ekka, Ankit Pal and Ingalemba Luwang Thounaojam have held the midfield superbly but it remains to be seen how they fare against quality opponents.

India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Starting XI Princedeep in goal, and Rohit wearing the captain's armband as usual. Check out India's line-up for the knockout clash:



Three wins from three so far, the Boys in Blue are ready to step up for the big one. 💪🔥



— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 5, 2025

5 Dec 2025, 06:58:15 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: What Sreejesh Said India Colts head coach PR Sreejesh did not read much into the team's performances of the pool stage. "Definitely, there are areas to improve. From the next match onwards the real tournament is starting and it is really important for us to focus on those areas," he said on match eve. "The amount of times we are entering the circle, we need to convert them into PCs or goals or shots. And we need to tighten our defence too, we are conceding some unwanted PCs. It is really important for us to focus on the defensive structure more and allow the forwards to go up and attack," the former India goalkeeper added.

5 Dec 2025, 06:33:22 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: IND Squad Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

5 Dec 2025, 06:12:17 pm IST India Vs Belgium Live Score, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup: Start Time, Streaming Pushback for the match is at 8pm IST. The India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.