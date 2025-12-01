Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Cruz-Maltino Host Timao In Title Decider

Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Follow the play-by-play updates for the 2nd leg final between VAS and COR at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, 21 December

Deepak Joshi
Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final
Vasco da Gama's Phillipe Coutinho. VascodaGama/Matheus Lima
The second leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil final sees Vasco da Gama (Cruz-Maltino) host Corinthians (Timao) at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, with the aggregate score locked at 0-0 after the first leg in Sao Paulo. Both sides have fought hard to reach this deciding clash in Brazil’s premier domestic cup, with Corinthians aiming to add another trophy to their decorated history and Vasco seeking glory in their third final appearance. Vasco enter the game as slight favourites in some predictions and with strong recent form, while Corinthians will look to leverage their tactical discipline and history of knockout success. The winner will claim the coveted Copa do Brasil title and secure qualification for the 2026 Copa Libertadores.
The Copa do Brasil 2025 won't be available for streaming and telecast in India. However, fans in Brazil can watch it on - Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Premiere.

It’s Copa do Brasil final night as Cruz-Maltino host Timão in the decisive second leg. All to play for at the Maracanã with the domestic crown on the line.

