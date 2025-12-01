Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Cruz-Maltino Host Timao In Title Decider

Vasco da Gama's Phillipe Coutinho. VascodaGama/Matheus Lima

The second leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil final sees Vasco da Gama (Cruz-Maltino) host Corinthians (Timao) at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, with the aggregate score locked at 0-0 after the first leg in Sao Paulo. Both sides have fought hard to reach this deciding clash in Brazil’s premier domestic cup, with Corinthians aiming to add another trophy to their decorated history and Vasco seeking glory in their third final appearance. Vasco enter the game as slight favourites in some predictions and with strong recent form, while Corinthians will look to leverage their tactical discipline and history of knockout success. The winner will claim the coveted Copa do Brasil title and secure qualification for the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Dec 2025, 02:06:11 am IST Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: COR Playing XI Esses são os titulares do jogo do Timão. Presta atenção em quem veste a camisa.



— Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 21, 2025

22 Dec 2025, 02:04:53 am IST Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: VAS Playing XI A escalação do Vasco da Gama em formato estático! É dia de final no Maraca!



— Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) December 21, 2025

22 Dec 2025, 01:42:30 am IST Vasco Da Gama Vs Corinthians Live Score, Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final: Live Streaming The Copa do Brasil 2025 won't be available for streaming and telecast in India. However, fans in Brazil can watch it on - Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, SporTV, Premiere.