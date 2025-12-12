India 1-2 Spain, FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025: IND Finish 10th After Narrow Defeat To ESP

India lost 2-1 to Spain in their 9th/10th place playoff match in FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025
Spain scored twice through Vilanova and Canales, while Kanika scored India’s only goal in the 41st minute
India had the chance to equalise late, with Ishika seeing her shot being cleared off the line
India concluded their FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Spain, finishing a disappointing 10th in the final standings.
Despite a spirited final-quarter push, the Indian juniors could not overturn Spain’s clinical edge in the 9th/10th place playoff at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped in Santiago, Chile.
Kanika Siwach struck India’s only goal in the 41st minute, while Spain scored through Natalia Vilanova (16’) and Esther Canales (36’) to seal the contest.
Spain Capitalise On Early Momentum
The opening quarter was tight yet lively, with India relying on goalkeeper Nidhi, who produced two superb one-on-one saves to deny Spain a breakthrough. She followed that up by stopping Spain’s first penalty corner in the 14th minute, keeping the teams level.
However, Spain seized control early in the second quarter. A sharp counterattack initiated by Sara Carmona Ramos opened up India’s defence, allowing Vilanova to get the faintest touch and divert the ball into the net in the 16th minute.
India managed a few promising surges of their own, but Spain’s disciplined defensive structure meant India were denied even a single penalty corner in the first half. Every circle entry was met with swift interceptions and compact pressing, keeping India frustrated.
India briefly thought they had found a way back into the match in the 36th minute, when Sonam intercepted a loose ball and smashed it home. But Spain immediately sought a video referral, which overturned the goal.
Moments later, Spain struck again – this time through a well-executed penalty corner. Esther Canales sent a precise flick past Nidhi to extend the lead to 2-0, leaving India with a steep climb.
India Rally Late, Miss Late Equaliser
India responded strongly in the final minute of the third quarter. Two consecutive penalty corners gave them a lifeline, and Kanika Siwach made the most of the opportunity, firing a clean strike past the Spanish goalkeeper to pull one back.
With renewed confidence, India pushed forward aggressively in the fourth quarter. Midfielder Ishika came agonisingly close to levelling the match, unleashing a powerful backhand that beat Spain’s goalkeeper. However, a defender on the goal-line cleared it away, denying India an almost certain equaliser.
As the clock wound down, Spain retreated deep, focusing solely on preserving their narrow advantage. Their structured defence absorbed India’s final surge, ensuring they closed out the win and secured 9th place.
(With PTI Inputs)