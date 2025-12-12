India 1-2 Spain, FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025: IND Finish 10th After Narrow Defeat To ESP

India ended their FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 loss to Spain in the 9th/10th place playoff, rallying late but falling short after Spain struck twice and defended resolutely in Santiago

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Spain match report FIH Junior Women’s World Cup 2025 Santiago
India celebrate a goal against Wales during their FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup match. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lost 2-1 to Spain in their 9th/10th place playoff match in FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025

  • Spain scored twice through Vilanova and Canales, while Kanika scored India’s only goal in the 41st minute

  • India had the chance to equalise late, with Ishika seeing her shot being cleared off the line

India concluded their FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025 campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Spain, finishing a disappointing 10th in the final standings.

Despite a spirited final-quarter push, the Indian juniors could not overturn Spain’s clinical edge in the 9th/10th place playoff at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped in Santiago, Chile.

Kanika Siwach struck India’s only goal in the 41st minute, while Spain scored through Natalia Vilanova (16’) and Esther Canales (36’) to seal the contest.

Spain Capitalise On Early Momentum

The opening quarter was tight yet lively, with India relying on goalkeeper Nidhi, who produced two superb one-on-one saves to deny Spain a breakthrough. She followed that up by stopping Spain’s first penalty corner in the 14th minute, keeping the teams level.

However, Spain seized control early in the second quarter. A sharp counterattack initiated by Sara Carmona Ramos opened up India’s defence, allowing Vilanova to get the faintest touch and divert the ball into the net in the 16th minute.

Related Content
Related Content

India managed a few promising surges of their own, but Spain’s disciplined defensive structure meant India were denied even a single penalty corner in the first half. Every circle entry was met with swift interceptions and compact pressing, keeping India frustrated.

India briefly thought they had found a way back into the match in the 36th minute, when Sonam intercepted a loose ball and smashed it home. But Spain immediately sought a video referral, which overturned the goal.

Moments later, Spain struck again – this time through a well-executed penalty corner. Esther Canales sent a precise flick past Nidhi to extend the lead to 2-0, leaving India with a steep climb.

India Rally Late, Miss Late Equaliser

India responded strongly in the final minute of the third quarter. Two consecutive penalty corners gave them a lifeline, and Kanika Siwach made the most of the opportunity, firing a clean strike past the Spanish goalkeeper to pull one back.

With renewed confidence, India pushed forward aggressively in the fourth quarter. Midfielder Ishika came agonisingly close to levelling the match, unleashing a powerful backhand that beat Spain’s goalkeeper. However, a defender on the goal-line cleared it away, denying India an almost certain equaliser.

As the clock wound down, Spain retreated deep, focusing solely on preserving their narrow advantage. Their structured defence absorbed India’s final surge, ensuring they closed out the win and secured 9th place.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Tanmay's 75 Ends As Deshpande Strikes

  2. India Vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav And Shubman Gill's Form 'Is A Real Cause Of Concern' - Irfan Pathan

  3. IND vs SA, 2nd T20I : Five Reasons Why India Stumbled Against Proteas In Mullanpur

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 56-Ball Hundred: 14-Year-Old Puts Up Six-Hitting Clinic In U19 Asia Cup

  5. Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims SMAT Super League Hat-Trick To Bounce Back From India T20I Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Parents Allege 'Builder-BMC Nexus' As Multiple Marathi Medium Schools Shutdown

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  5. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  2. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  3. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  4. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  5. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  2. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

  3. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  4. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

  5. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

Latest Stories

  1. Aaromaley OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kishen Das And Sivathmika Rajasekhar Starrer Rom-Com

  2. Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

  3. Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

  4. Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

  5. Punjab Vs Jharkhand Highlights, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: JHK Pull-Off Highest-Ever Chase In SMAT's History

  6. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  8. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal