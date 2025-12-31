Year-Ender 2025, Indian Men's Hockey Highlights: Asia No. 1 Status Retained Despite Topsy Turvy FIH Pro League Season

Winning the Hero Asia Cup and earning a direct qualification for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup was among the highlights of 2025 for Indian Men's Team

Year-Ender 2025, Indian Mens Hockey Highlights:
Indian Men's Hockey Team after winning the Asia Cup in Rajgir 2025 Photo: Special Arrangement/Hockey India
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Handful of positives and plenty of learnings for the Indian Men's Hockey team in 2025

  • India regained the No. 1 spot in the Asian rankings

  • Get the full highlights from the Indian Men's Hockey year-ender 2025

A resounding victory at the Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar reinstated Indian Men's Hockey Team's status as the No.1 side in Asia.

The title victory after a gap of eight years was a highlight of 2025 for Craig Fulton and team as they trounced giants like Korea, China and Malaysia in the tournament.

Positive Start To The Year

The year started with a good outing at the home-leg of FIH Pro League, soon after the revamped Hero Hockey India League (HIL) that saw some pacy performances from players on the fringes who were pushing for a place in the senior side.

The International season kicking off with Pro League in Bhubaneswar where India tasted good results against Spain, Germany, Ireland and England.

The team led by Harmanpreet Singh won six out of the eight matches on the back of a long HIL season which began soon after the Olympic success where the team had won Bronze in Paris and backed it up with Asian Champions Trophy win in China.

Collapse In FIH Pro League And Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Success

However, the Pro League ended on a dull note for India in Europe where they could only muster one consolation win against Belgium and lost their matches against Australia, Netherlands and Argentina in June.

But they rewrote the script in August by lifting the Asian Crown. Another highlight for this squad was their outing in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where India 'A' side, with most of their star players such as Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh rested, put up a valiant show.

They lost the title by a whisker (0-1) to Belgium but beat Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand and Canada in an inspiring fashion.

"Winning the Asia Cup was definitely a highlight for the Indian Team but I think Azlan Shah was one of the highlights of the year for the Indian team where many of us from the main team were rested but the development squad ended up doing well.

This puts us in good stead for a busy year in 2026 with Asian Games and World Cup being close to each other and we can have different options in the squad," expressed Captain Harmanpreet Singh, capped off the year as the highest goal scorer for India.

