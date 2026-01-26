Kalinga Lancers Vs Ranchi Royals LIVE Streaming, HIL 2026: When, Where To Watch Final On TV And Online?

Men's Hockey India League final will be played in Odisha
Ranchi Royals take on Kalinga Lancers in the HIL 2026 final
Catch the live streaming, squad and timing details
The Men's Hockey India League (HIL) reaches it's finale as two teams battle it out for the numero uno tag on Monday, January 26. The tournament that was held across three cities across India - Ranchi, Chennai and Bhubaneswar, featured eight sides, competing in a round-robin format before the knockout stages.
After a tough battle in the league phase, the Kalinga Lnacers, Ranchi Royals, Hyderabad Toofans and HIL Governing Council progressed to the playoffs, where the Lancers beat Royals in Qualifier 1 to advance to the final.
In the other side, Royals then faced Toofans, who beat HIL Governing Council in the Eliminator, in the Qualifier 2 and won the match to progress to the final.
Kalinga Lancers Vs Ranchi Royals, HIL 2026 Final: Live Streaming
When is the Kalinga Lancers Vs Ranchi Royals, Hockey India League 2026 final?
The Hockey India League 2026 final between Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals will be played on Monday, January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Where to watch the Hockey India League 2026 final in India?
Fans can follow the Hockey India League 2026 final via below listed platforms:
TV channel: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, DD Sports
Live stream: HIL YouTube channel
Kalinga Lancers Vs Ranchi Royals, HIL 2026 Final: Squads
Kalinga Lancers: Jed Snowden (Australia), Krishan B Pathak, Sunil PB, Antoine Kina (Belgium), Pratap Lakra, Arthur Van Doren (Belgium, co-captain), Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), Sanjay [co-captain], Craig Marais (Australia), Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Amit Kumar Toppo, Liam Henderson (Australia), Rosan Kujur, Gursahibjit Singh, Cooper Burns (Australia), Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami. Head coach: Jay Stacy.
Ranchi Royals: Rajak Pankaj Kumar, Suraj Karkera, Joshua Beltz (Australia), Van Oots Maxime (Belgium), Purti Ashish Tani, Ravneet Singh, Tim Howard (Australia), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Jack Waller (Great Britain), Vishnukant Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Manpreet Singh, Manmeet Singh Rai, Mustaphaa Cassiem (South Africa), Tom Boon (Belgium), Sam Lane (New Zealand), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Mandeep Singh [captain]. Head coach: Harendra Singh.