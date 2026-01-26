Kalinga Lancers Vs Ranchi Royals LIVE Streaming, HIL 2026: When, Where To Watch Final On TV And Online?

When is the Kalinga Lancers Vs Ranchi Royals, Hockey India League 2026 final?

The Hockey India League 2026 final between Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals will be played on Monday, January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Where to watch the Hockey India League 2026 final in India?

Fans can follow the Hockey India League 2026 final via below listed platforms: