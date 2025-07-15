Germany Vs Spain, FIH Junior World Cup 2025 Final: GER Beat ESP In Shoot-Out To Claim Eighth Title

Germany claimed their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title, beating Spain 3-2 in a shoot-out, while India secured bronze with a 4-2 win over Argentina. Belgium finished fifth, defeating Netherlands 4-3 in a shoot-out, and France took seventh with a 4-1 win over New Zealand





Germany Vs Spain, FIH Junior World Cup 2025 Match Report
Germany Vs Spain, FIH Junior World Cup 2025: GER won eighth title. Photo: Hockey India

Summary


  • Germany won their eighth title, beating Spain 3-2 in a shoot-out; India claimed bronze with a 4-2 win over Argentina

  • Warweg and Mustaros scored in regulation; Germany’s Geyer, von Schwerin, Hasbach and Spain’s Roman, Prado netted in shoot-out

  • Belgium beat Netherlands 4-3 in shoot-out for fifth; France defeated New Zealand 4-1 for seventh place

Defending champions Germany reclaimed their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title, beating a spirited Spain 3-2 in shoot-out after the scores were leveled 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the final on Wednesday.

Germany took the lead in the 26th minute through a brilliantly crafted field goal by Justus Warweg before Spain drew level through another field strike by Nicolas Mustaros in the 33rd minute.

There after, both the teams matched chances but couldn't really finish off things to take the match into shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Pablo Roman and Juan Prado found the net for Spain, while for the Germans Benedikt Geyer, Alec von Schwerin and Ben Hasbach scored.

Hosts India defeated Argentina 4-2 in a come-from-behind win to claim the bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Belgium defeated Netherlands 4-3 in shoot out to finish fifth in the tournament.

In the regulation 60 minutes, both the sides were tied 3-3.

Hugo Labouchere (18th, 30th, 58th minutes) slammed a hat-trick for Belgium, while Netherlands' goals were scored by Thies Bakker (30th), Casper van der Veen (43rd) and Joppe Wolbert (44th) in the regulation time.

Last edition's runners-up France beat New Zealand 4-1 to finish seventh.

Tom Gaillard (41st, 60) struck a brace for France, while Gabin Lorrazuri (2nd) and Victor Saint-Martin (13th) were the other goal getters for the winning side.

New Zealand's lone goal was scored by Jonty Elmes in the 59th minute from a field effort.




