FIFA World Cup 2030: Spain To Host Final, Federation President Confirms

FIFA World Cup 2030: Spain is set to stage the final, according to federation president Rafael Louzan, with the Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou leading the race

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2030: Spain To Host Final, Federation President Confirms
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is one of the leading contenders to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 final. | Photo: X/realmadriden
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Spanish FA president Rafael Louzan says FIFA World Cup 2030 final will be played in Spain

  • Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou are the leading candidates

  • FIFA yet to formally confirmed the venue

Spain will host the final of the FIFA World Cup 2030, the Spanish Football Federation president, Rafael Louzan, said on Monday. However, FIFA has yet to confirm the venue for the tournament decider.

“Spain will lead the World Cup and the final will be held here,” Louzan told reporters at a media event, without naming the city or stadium.

The World Cup 2030 will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional centenary matches scheduled in South America.

Bernabeu, Camp Nou In Contention

Spanish media have marked Real Madrid’s renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the leading candidate to host the final. FC Barcelona’s refurbished Camp Nou is another potential contender.

Reports had suggested Morocco could host the match at the Hassan II Stadium. The venue is currently under construction in Casablanca and is expected to seat 115,000, making it the largest football stadium in the world upon its planned completion in 2028.

However, the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this month reflected poorly on Morocco’s organisational readiness and may have affected its chances of hosting the World Cup final.

Related Content
Related Content

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will commemorate 100 years of the tournament, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay each hosting one match as part of the centennial celebrations. Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra Remains Unbeaten On 109 As Blue Colts Finish At 352/8

  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Thrash Kiwi By 8 Wickets In Super Six

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Bethell Departs After Fifty; Root Going Strong | ENG 201/3 (36.3)

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex De Minaur Highlights, Australian Open QF: Spaniard Storms Into Semis With Straight-Sets Win

  2. AUS Open 2026: Zverev Books Last Four Spot

  3. AUS Open 2026: Sabalenka Sees Off Jovic In Straight Sets QF Victory

  4. Gauff Vs Svitolina Highlights, Australian Open QF: Ukrainian Blitzes No. 3 Seed At Rod Laver Arena In 59 Minutes

  5. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. Crime Rate Drops In Delhi: Rape, Robbery, And Molestation Cases See Significant Decline

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  4. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  5. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra Remains Unbeaten On 109 As Blue Colts Finish At 352/8

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September