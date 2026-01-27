FIFA World Cup 2030: Spain To Host Final, Federation President Confirms

Spanish FA president Rafael Louzan says FIFA World Cup 2030 final will be played in Spain
Santiago Bernabeu and Camp Nou are the leading candidates
FIFA yet to formally confirmed the venue
Spain will host the final of the FIFA World Cup 2030, the Spanish Football Federation president, Rafael Louzan, said on Monday. However, FIFA has yet to confirm the venue for the tournament decider.
“Spain will lead the World Cup and the final will be held here,” Louzan told reporters at a media event, without naming the city or stadium.
The World Cup 2030 will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional centenary matches scheduled in South America.
Bernabeu, Camp Nou In Contention
Spanish media have marked Real Madrid’s renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as the leading candidate to host the final. FC Barcelona’s refurbished Camp Nou is another potential contender.
Reports had suggested Morocco could host the match at the Hassan II Stadium. The venue is currently under construction in Casablanca and is expected to seat 115,000, making it the largest football stadium in the world upon its planned completion in 2028.
However, the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this month reflected poorly on Morocco’s organisational readiness and may have affected its chances of hosting the World Cup final.
The FIFA World Cup 2030 will commemorate 100 years of the tournament, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay each hosting one match as part of the centennial celebrations. Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930.
(With AP Inputs)