World Cup 2026: Iraq Coach Graham Arnold Urges FIFA To Delay Play-Off Amid US-Iran Conflict

World Cup 2026: Iraq boss Graham Arnold has asked FIFA to postpone their World Cup intercontinental play-off, warning that closed airspace, embassy shutdowns and the US-Iran conflict have left the squad unable to gather or prepare

FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
  • Iraq face Suriname or Bolivia in a March 31 intercontinental play-off but preparations are disrupted by US-Iran conflict

  • Visa processing delays and the shutdown of foreign embassies have left players and coach stranded

  • Graham Arnold has urged FIFA to delay the final play-off until shortly before the tournament,

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has urged FIFA to delay the country’s FIFA World Cup 2026 intercontinental qualification play-off, warning that the escalating US-Iran conflict has made his team’s preparations nearly impossible.

Iraq are scheduled to play an intercontinental play-off against either Suriname or Bolivia on March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico. However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has led to the Lions of Mesopotamia facing severe logistical problems.

Iraqi airspace has been closed until April 1 due to the conflict, preventing the national team from getting together. Much of the national team squad plays in the domestic Iraq Stars League, which leaves many players unable to travel.

Visa processing has also stalled because several foreign embassies in Iraq are closed. Arnold himself is currently stranded in the United Arab Emirates. This has already led to the cancellation of a planned training camp in Houston.

“Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq,” Arnold said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The coach rejected the idea of relying solely on overseas-based players, saying, “It wouldn’t be our best team, and we need our best team available for the country’s biggest game in 40 years.”

Arnold Proposes Delayed World Play-Off

Graham Arnold urged FIFA to adjust the play-off schedule so that it would give Iraq time to prepare while allowing the rest of the qualification process to go on.

He proposed that Suriname and Bolivia play their preliminary match as planned, with the final play-off postponed until roughly a week before the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins.

“In my opinion, if FIFA were to delay the game, it gives us time to prepare properly,” Arnold said. “In my opinion, it also gives FIFA more time to decide what Iran is going to do.”

There is also a strong possibility that Iran, who have already qualified for the World Cup, will withdraw their participation due to the ongoing missile conflict with the United States, one of the co-hosts of the tournament. All three of Iran’s group-stage games are scheduled to be played in the US.

“If Iran withdraws, we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname,” Arnold said. “Our federation’s president, Adnan Dirjal, is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq’s dream come true, so we need this decision made quickly.”

