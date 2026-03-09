India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh Apologizes To Daryl Mitchell After Angry Exchange - Watch

India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh catches up with Daryl Mitchell later after India won the title and apologizes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published At:
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-Richard Illingworth
Umpire Richard Illingworth speaks with India's Arshdeep Singh after a misguided throw by the latter hit New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell's bat during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating New Zealand in final

  • Arshdeep Singh had an angry verbal exchange with Daryl Mitchell

  • He later apologized to Mitchell after the match

Tempers flew during the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, when Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell got engaged in a heated exchange.

The confrontation occurred during the 11th over of the New Zealand innings. At this stage, New Zealand was attempting to chase India’s target of 256. The pressure of the high run rate led to increased aggression from both the bowling and batting sides.

Daryl Mitchell had successfully hit Arshdeep Singh for two consecutive sixes earlier in the over, putting the bowler under significant pressure.

On the next delivery, Mitchell played a defensive shot back toward the bowler. Arshdeep fielded the ball in his follow-through and immediately threw it back toward the stumps.

The throw was off-target and struck Daryl Mitchell on the upper thigh. Mitchell reacted with visible anger, dropping his bat and advancing toward Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep did not back down, leading to a heated verbal exchange at the center of the pitch.

Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the non-striking batter immediately stepped in to separate the two players. Suryakumar was seen calming Mitchell down while the umpires spoke to Arshdeep.

Heated Moment Between Arshdeep Singh And Daryl Mitchell - Watch

The match umpires issued a formal "Level 1" warning to Arshdeep Singh for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following India’s 96-run victory, Arshdeep Singh approached Mitchell during the handshakes to offer a personal apology. Both players were seen smiling, and Mitchell accepted the gesture, ending the dispute.

Arshdeep Singh Apologizes To Daryl Mitchell - Watch

Arshdeep Singh's Fun Reels Take Social Media Centre Stage After Team India's Title Victory

The Indian cricket team's resident social media star Arshdeep Singh was at it again after the T20 World Cup triumph, teasing head coach Gautam Gambhir to smile some more, asking Sanju Samson whether justice has finally been done to him and reasserting the collective belief in "Jassi bhai's" magic!

The young pacer, who gives fans a peek into the fun side of the dressing room and his teammates' lives through his reels, posted a roughly 40-second clip featuring Gambhir, Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

It starts with Arshdeep asking an already smiling Gambhir to laugh a bit more.

"Paaji, kade has wi leya karo (brother, you should laugh sometimes)," he quipped quoting from a famous Bollywood comedy film.

"Singh is King," responds Gambhir.

The next frame has opener Abhishek, asked a light-hearted question about what happened to him in the tournament before camera shifts focus to Samson, who scored three consecutive and blazing half centuries to end a period of self doubt.

"Paaji, justice mil gaya? (Have you got justice)," asks Arshdeep to the Kerala man.

Samson answered with a delirious," Yeah." Next up was Kishan, who also smashed a half century in the 96-run final win over New Zealand here on Sunday.

"Ek Bihari (One Bihari)," said Arshdeep.

"Sab pe bhaari (aces everyone)," added Kishan.

To local favourite Axar, who is fondly called Bapu by his teammates, Arshdeep said, "Ek Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) ne hamein azadi dilayi, ek ne trophy (One Bapu got us freedom, the other got us the trophy)."

And then came the tribute to a Siraj statement on Bumrah's genius that became the stuff of memes.

"I believe only in Jassi bhai," said Arshdeep and Siraj almost at the same time.

Bumrah stood in the middle, trying to name the person he believes in but he could not finish the statement as the camera cut to Suryakumar.

"Ye kya kar rahe hum log, jaise ke hum World Cup jeet gaye hon (What are we doing, have we won the World Cup)," said the skipper flashing his winner's medal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Q

Who did Arshdeep Singh had angry exchange with?

A

Arshdeep Singh had an angry exchange with Daryl Mitchell.

Q

Why did Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell have a confrontation?

A

They had a confrontation as Arshdeep Singh threw the ball at Mitchell.

Q

Did Arshdeep Singh apologize to Mitchell later?

A

Yes, Arshdeep Singh apologized to Mitchell after the game.

