Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: GER Eye 8th Title, ESP In Their Way

Germany will face Spain in the finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, December 10. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar

Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 title clash between Germany and Spain on Wednesday, 10 December at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Germany arrive as seven-time champions who quietly grew through the tournament before exploding with a ruthless 5-1 win over hosts India in the semis, while Spain, sharp, technical and carrying the swagger of Europe’s U21 champions, ride into the final after edging Argentina 2-1, chasing a historic first world crown against a side built for these stages.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Dec 2025, 08:32:24 pm IST Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Q1 GER 0-0 ESP So far, it’s been all Spain on the attack, relentless and probing. They’ve earned five penalty corners already, at 6:09, 11:12, 11:13, 11:19, and 11:20, but Germany’s defense has been rock solid, blocking every chance. Spain’s energy is undeniable, but the breakthrough hasn’t come yet. The tension is rising with every PC.

10 Dec 2025, 08:29:29 pm IST Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Q1 GER 0-0 ESP Ten minutes in, and Germany are starting to find their rhythm. The early Spanish pressure is easing as the Germans settle into their game, stringing passes together and probing for openings. The match is slowly tipping into a tactical battle now, Spain still attacking, but Germany quietly taking control.

10 Dec 2025, 08:19:15 pm IST Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Game On! And we’re off! The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final between Spain and Germany is underway. Right from the first whistle, Spain are on the front foot, pushing hard and testing Germany’s rock-solid defense. The champions are alert at the back, but Spain’s energy is electric, they mean business.

10 Dec 2025, 08:08:59 pm IST Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: National Anthems Underway The stadium is buzzing as the national anthems kick off, first up, Spain, with their players standing tall, hands on hearts, the crowd singing along. And now Germany takes the stage, their anthem echoing through the arena, a mix of nerves and excitement written all over the players’ faces. The tension is building, final moments before the clash begins.

10 Dec 2025, 07:46:47 pm IST Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: India Win Bronze Medal Match India roared back from 0-2 down to beat Argentina 4-2 and claim bronze. Four late goals, including PC finishes from Ankit Pal and Manmeet, a penalty stroke from Shardanand Tiwari, and a drag flick by Anmol Ekka, completed the stunning turnaround, with Princedeep’s heroics in goal keeping India alive.

10 Dec 2025, 07:10:05 pm IST Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Streaming Info The Germany vs Spain, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.