Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: GER Eye 8th Title, ESP In Their Way

Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Q1 GER 0-0 ESP
So far, it’s been all Spain on the attack, relentless and probing. They’ve earned five penalty corners already, at 6:09, 11:12, 11:13, 11:19, and 11:20, but Germany’s defense has been rock solid, blocking every chance. Spain’s energy is undeniable, but the breakthrough hasn’t come yet. The tension is rising with every PC.
Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Q1 GER 0-0 ESP
Ten minutes in, and Germany are starting to find their rhythm. The early Spanish pressure is easing as the Germans settle into their game, stringing passes together and probing for openings. The match is slowly tipping into a tactical battle now, Spain still attacking, but Germany quietly taking control.
Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Game On!
And we’re off! The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final between Spain and Germany is underway. Right from the first whistle, Spain are on the front foot, pushing hard and testing Germany’s rock-solid defense. The champions are alert at the back, but Spain’s energy is electric, they mean business.
Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: National Anthems Underway
The stadium is buzzing as the national anthems kick off, first up, Spain, with their players standing tall, hands on hearts, the crowd singing along. And now Germany takes the stage, their anthem echoing through the arena, a mix of nerves and excitement written all over the players’ faces. The tension is building, final moments before the clash begins.
Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: India Win Bronze Medal Match
India roared back from 0-2 down to beat Argentina 4-2 and claim bronze. Four late goals, including PC finishes from Ankit Pal and Manmeet, a penalty stroke from Shardanand Tiwari, and a drag flick by Anmol Ekka, completed the stunning turnaround, with Princedeep’s heroics in goal keeping India alive.
Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Streaming Info
The Germany vs Spain, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Germany Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog and it is Germany vs Spain in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Final. Buckle up, the title fight is about to unfold, and we’ll bring every moment as it happens. Stay tuned for live updates.