Enzo Maresca Parts Ways With Chelsea: Read Club Statement

Chelsea confirm that head coach Enzo Maresca has left club
"A change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track", club statement reads
A deterioration in his relationship with Chelsea’s hierarchy reportedly the reason behind Maresca's departure
Ending days of speculation regarding Enzo Maresca's future with Chelsea definitively, the Blues on Thursday (January 1, 2026) confirmed that the manager had parted with the club. The Italian coach was midway through his second season in charge.
"Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," a statement posted on Chelsea FC's official social media handles read.
The statement added: "During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.
"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.
"We wish Enzo well for the future."
In December last year, Maresca said he had experienced his “worst” 48 hours at Chelsea in the build-up to a 2-0 win over Everton, but didn’t specify why. A deterioration in his relationship with the club’s hierarchy is reportedly the reason for his departure.
Chelsea are in fifth place in the English Premier League and have advanced to the English League Cup semi-finals. They have won just two of their last nine games across competitions.
The Blues have dropped 15 points from winning positions in the English top flight in 2025-26 – more than any other team.
Chelsea did not immediately state who will take charge of their key meeting with Manchester City. Early reports suggest Liam Rosenior is being considered for the role after impressing at Strasbourg, who are owned by the same group as Chelsea.
(With AP, Opta inputs)