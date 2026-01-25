ISL 2025-26: Owen Coyle Returns To Jamshedpur FC As Head Coach On Two-Year Deal

Indian Super League 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC have reappointed Owen Coyle as head coach on a two-season contract, with the Englishman returning to the club he guided to their historic League Winners’ Shield triumph in 2021-22

Indian Super League 2025-26 Owen Coyle joins Jamshedpur FC as head coach
File photo of Owen Coyle in charge of Chennaiyin FC. | Photo: X/IndSuperLeague
Summary
  • Owen Coyle returns to Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on a two-year deal

  • He led the club to their first ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2021-22 with a record 43-point campaign

  • The English coach holds the record for most wins as Jamshedpur head coach

Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC have re-appointed England's Owen Coyle as head coach on a two-season contract.

The appointment of Coyle, who guided the Men of Steel to their historic ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2021–22 season, marked his return to JFC, the football club said in a statement here on Sunday.

Coyle's return marks a significant move for the club, with the coach being widely remembered for delivering one of the most memorable campaigns in Jamshedpur FC's history.

Under his guidance, Jamshedpur topped the league stage in 2021–22 with 43 points (13 wins, four draws and three losses), scoring 43 goals and conceding 23, to clinch the club's first-ever Shield.

The season was capped by a record seven-match winning run that underlined the team's consistency and momentum. He also holds the record for the most wins by any head coach in the ISL for Jamshedpur FC.

Having already built a strong reputation in Indian football, Coyle has enjoyed successful spells with both Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC. He managed Chennaiyin FC twice, and in his first stint, led them to the ISL final in 2019. He then joined Jamshedpur FC.

He later returned for a second spell at Chennaiyin FC and again lifted the club's competitiveness, steering Chennaiyin back into the ISL playoffs in 2023–24 before the two parties mutually agreed to part ways last year.

Welcoming Coyle back to the club, Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari said, "We're absolutely delighted to have Jamshedpur FC's favourite coach Owen Coyle back with us! His contribution was instrumental in our championship victory, and we're confident he'll help us achieve even greater heights."

Coyle, equally excited to be back with the club, said, "The league's been tough, with quality teams, but we're aiming to be very competitive. We've set high standards, and we'll make sure we rise to them.

"It's all about unity, hard work and I'm looking forward to training with the lads and kicking off the upcoming ISL season."

Back home in the UK, Coyle has also built a solid managerial profile, most notably leading Burnley to the Premier League. He has also had notable stints with Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers before moving to India, gaining experience across different levels of English football.

As a player he had enjoyed a long playing career as a striker across Scotland and England, turning out for clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Dundee United and Motherwell, and later combining playing duties with coaching as his career progressed.

He was part of Bolton's promotion-winning side in 1995 and famously scored in the play-off final comeback win against Reading.

With Coyle back at the helm, Jamshedpur FC now turn their focus to preparations on the training ground, aiming to build on past success and push for another strong ISL campaign.

