Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Red Miners Seek Home Dominance Against The Shers

Jamshedpur FC footballers in action against Inter Kashi in ISL 2025-26. JamshedpurFC/X

Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex at Jamshedpur on February 21, Saturday. Jamshedpur FC enters this fixture with confidence under the belt following a gritty 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC. Under coach Owen Coyle, the Red Miners showed defensive discipline with new signing Madih Talal making an impact by scoring against his former club. For Punjab FC, tonight marks their highly anticipated season opener. After their original fixture against Odisha FC was postponed, the Shers have had extra time to fine-tune their tactics. Check real-time updates and live score of the crucial Indian Super League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Feb 2026, 06:41:53 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Head-T-Head Total Matches: 5 Jamshedpur FC: 4 Punjab FC Won: 0 Draw: 1

21 Feb 2026, 06:23:30 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 2 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.