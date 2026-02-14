Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Live?

Jamshedpur FC welcome Mohammedan SC at the Furnace on matchday 1
Indian Super League 2026 kicks-off on February 14
Jamshedpur leading the head-to-head battle
The much awaited 2026 edition of the Indian Super League kicks-off today with matchday 1 featuring a total of 6 matches. Seasoned campaigners Jamshedpur FC Kashi will be up against Mohammedan SC in a 5:00PM (IST) kick-off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.
The Furnace is set to roar again as Owen Coyle returns to the Jamshedpur dugout. After a difficult period, the Men of Steel have turned to their Shield-winning coach to restore their dominance.
Jamshedpur boasts a robust spine featuring Stephen Eze and midfield maestro Madih Talal.
They face a resilient Mohammedan SC, who are looking to prove they belong in the top tier. Under Andrey Chernyshov, the Black Panthers will rely on an all-Indian backline led by Gaurav Bora to stifle the hosts' attack.
With both teams desperate to shed their low scorers tag from the previous cup campaign, expect a tactical battle centered on clinical finishing.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 2
Jamshedpur wins: 2
Mohammedan SC wins: 1
