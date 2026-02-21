Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26: Who Won Yesterday’s MSC Vs FCG Indian Super League Clash?

FC Goa registered a comfortable 2–0 win over Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan to claim their first victory of the ISL 2025–26 season

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26: Who Won Yesterday’s MSC Vs FCG Indian Super League Clash?
Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa, ISL 2025–26: Who Won Yesterday’s MSC Vs FCG Indian Super League Clash? Photo: X/@IndSuperLeague
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FC Goa beat Mohammedan SC 2–0 at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan to seal their first win of the ISL 2025–26 season on Friday

  • Pol Moreno starred, scoring in the 4th minute before Dejan Dražić doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd

  • The win lifted Goa provisionally to the top of the table with four points

FC Goa registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club to secure their first win of Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan on Friday.

The victory provisionally lifted FC Goa to the top of the table with four points from two matches, while Mohammedan are yet to score their first goal after two games.

Pol Moreno opened the scoring in the fourth minute, and their advantage was doubled in the 32nd through a Dejan Drazic penalty as The Gaurs went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

Pol Moreno was adjudged the Player of the Match.

FC Goa struck early, as Drazic's out-swinging corner found Moreno unmarked inside the area. The defender powered a header past Subhajit Bhattacharjee, leaving the Mohammedan goalkeeper with no chance.

Goa nearly doubled their advantage moments later with another sweeping move. Brison Fernandes, left completely unmarked inside the area, met Boris Singh's cross with a diving header that beat the goalkeeper, but crashed back into play off the upright.

Related Content
Related Content

The visitors dictated the tempo through their dominance in midfield, controlling possession, but Mohammedan remained a threat on the break, using swift counter-attacks to unsettle the Goa backline.

The Gaurs scored their second just before the water break when Udanta Singh was fouled inside the penalty box by Bhattacharjee. Drazic stepped up and calmly dispatched the resulting penalty, sending the Mohammedan custodian the wrong way.

FC Goa maintained control for the remainder of the half and had further opportunities to extend their lead, but a lack of clinical finishing kept the scoreline unchanged as they headed into the break with the two-goal cushion.

Mohammedan head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo made three changes at the restart, introducing Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Makan Winkle Chothe and Lalngaihsaka in a bid to shift the momentum.

The fresh legs did bring about some energy for the hosts with some promising efforts, but none troubled Hrithik Tiwari in the Goa goal. Goa maintained the same authority they had shown in the opening period.

Muhammed Nemil weaved past a couple of defenders before picking out an unmarked Udanta Singh at the far post, but the winger's side-footed effort was superbly blocked by Sajad Hussain Parray.

The defender was called into action again moments later, rising to deny Pol Moreno from the following corner kick.

Chances continued to fall Goa's way, with Nemil drawing a sharp save from the goalkeeper with a well-directed header after finding himself free at the far post.

Minutes later, Brison Fernandes failed to keep his effort down after being teed up by Moreno’s knockdown from a set-piece.

Mohammedan got their best chance of the game in the 72nd minute. A clever backheel from Fardin Ali Molla released substitute Lalthankima down the left, and the winger skipped past Sandesh Jhingan before driving into the box. His cutback found Mahitosh Roy, whose effort from close range was saved brilliantly by Hrithik Tiwari.

The rebound fell invitingly to Makan Winkle Chothe, who was only six yards out, but could only blaze his shot over the crossbar.

Both sides made threatening moves in the closing stages, but could not apply the finishing touches to convert those chances.

Boris blazed over after being picked out by Mohammed Yasir, while at the other end, Fardin Ali Molla, under pressure from Jhingan, failed to apply the decisive touch after Lalthankima squared an inviting ball across the six-yard box.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  5. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  4. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

  5. Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  4. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

  5. Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final