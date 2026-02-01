Mohammedan SC 0-2 FC Goa, Indian Super League: Gaurs Clinch First Win Of ISL Season

FC Goa struck early through Pol Moreno before Dejan Drazic doubled the lead from the penalty spot
Manolo Marquez’s side controlled possession throughout and created multiple chances
Hrithik Tiwari denied Mahitosh Roy late on before Makan Chothe fired wide for Mohammedan SC
FC Goa sealed a comfortable 2-0 win away at Mohammedan SC during the Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 2 fixture at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 20. This marked the first league win for the Gaurs this season and lifted them to the top of the table with four points.
The visitors needed just four minutes for Pol Moreno to head a Dejan Drazic corner past Subhajit Bhattacharjee. The Mohammedan defence failed to mark the 6’2” defender, who netted his first ISL goal.
Goa then doubled their lead after the half-hour mark, just before the water break. Muhammed Nemil’s brilliant ball played Udanta Singh through, and the Goa forward was brought down in the box by Subhajit. Dejan Drazic sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty.
Manolo Marquez’s side could have scored three or four more goals in a contest where they dominated possession throughout. Brison Fernandes, given acres of space on the wings, forced a good save early on from a diving header. Both Brison and Nemil had chances in the second half.
Mohammedan’s best chance came in the 72nd minute. Lalthankima, who came on moments earlier, was set up by fellow substitute Fardin Ali Molla. The winger went past Sandesh Jhingan before cutting the ball back for Mahitosh Roy, whose close-range shot was saved by Hrithik Tiwari. The rebound fell to Makan Chothe, but he blasted it wide from six yards out.
The result marks Mohammedan SC’s second successive defeat in the season, and they remain rooted at the bottom with no points. Mehrajuddin Wadoo’s side – comprised entirely of inexperienced Indian players with no foreigners – have been widely tipped as relegation favourites.
FC Goa will next take on SC Delhi at the Fatorda Stadium on February 26, while Mohammedan SC will travel to the Salt Lake Stadium to take on Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan on February 28.