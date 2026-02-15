Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score, ISL: Line-Ups Out; Men Of Steel Rekindle Owen Coyle Alliance

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1: Mohammedan Sporting have gone with an all-Indian squad this time and picked former India defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo as their new manager. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match

Bhuvan Gupta
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Updates, Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 1
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle with his players at a training session. Photo: X/Jamshedpur FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live, Indian Super League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the round 1 clash of Indian Super League 2025-26, to be played between Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan Sporting at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday (February 15). The match, a campaign opener for both sides, features the return of Owen Coyle as the Men of Steel's head coach. Mohammedan Sporting, meanwhile, have gone with an all-Indian squad this time and picked former India defender Mehrajuddin Wadoo as their new manager. Follow the live football score and updates of the ISL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5pm IST. The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 1 game will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting Live Score, ISL: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome to our ISL live blog. Stay with us for the build-up and latest updates from the clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan Sporting.

Published At:
Tags

